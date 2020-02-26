Steal Alert: 20% off The Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket

These have to be one of the most popular things that Huckberry carries. These jackets are built extraordinarily well, made here in the USA, and they’re hardly ever on sale.

Yet here we are, with Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Truckers now 20% off.

Waxed canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvage denim. The wear patterns they create, over time, are individual to the owner. They’re lined in super-soft flannel, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). And again, they’re made here in the United States.

Currently 20% off. Which is rare. Six colors to choose from. Lots of sizes at post time. Head here for a full review.

Big thanks to Simon Q. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.