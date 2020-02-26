Dappered

Affordable Men's Style

Steal Alert: 20% off The Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jacket

By | Heads up: Buying via our links may result in us getting a commission. Also, we take your privacy rights seriously. Head here to learn more.

Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets – $192 ($240)

These have to be one of the most popular things that Huckberry carries. These jackets are built extraordinarily well, made here in the USA, and they’re hardly ever on sale.

Yet here we are, with Flint & Tinder’s Waxed Truckers now 20% off.

Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets

Waxed canvas exteriors are weather resistant and age like selvage denim. The wear patterns they create, over time, are individual to the owner. They’re lined in super-soft flannel, so you can wear them over just about anything (even just a t-shirt). And again, they’re made here in the United States.

Currently 20% off. Which is rare. Six colors to choose from. Lots of sizes at post time. Head here for a full review.

Big thanks to Simon Q. for the tip.

That’s all. Carry on.

Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets

Filed Under: Clothing, Sales, Steals, and Deals Tagged With: , , , ,

Continue the Conversation …

Want to share your thoughts on this article? Send us a tweet, join the discussion on Facebook, or start a discussion on Dappered Threads, our forum!

Don’t Miss Anything

Subscribe via email to get articles in your inbox or add Dappered on Flipboard. You can also follow us on Twitter, Facebook, and Instagram.

New Here?

Well, welcome to Dappered. Here are what we consider the most useful posts on the site if you're looking to put a little more effort into your appearance. Just want to see our favorite menswear products? Shop our essentials here.

Follow Dappered on Instagram »