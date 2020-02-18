The Podcast Playlist – February 2020

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

A variation of the Business Wars podcast, Sports Wars is a podcast dedicated to rivalries in sport. When the recommendation for this podcast first came across my feed, I was skeptical. Sure there have been great rivalries in sport – Muhammad Ali vs Joe Frazier immediately jumps to my mind. But would the topics be diverse enough to sustain my interest in the long term? I need not have worried. Hosted by Dan Rubenstein, Sports Wars covers rivalries across the sporting spectrum. Football, tennis, basketball, college sports, baseball, boxing, the list goes on and on. There is no shortage of stories to cover. The January 8, 2020 series “Brady vs. Manning” was an interesting listen, as was the September 25, 2019 series of “Tyson vs. Holyfield“.

New year, new approach to eating. That was my motto starting January 1, 2020, and I knew I could not do it alone. Enter the Nutrition Diva podcast hosted by Monica Reinagel. Monica’s podcast is perfect for anyone who wants to learn about eating better without getting caught up in the weeds of the latest diet trend. As someone who struggles with eating too much sweet/sugary food and not enough healthy food, Episode #544 from December 17, 2019 “A Better Approach to Personalized Nutrition” was exactly what I needed. Monica explained why people crave the food that they do, and how a personalized approach to eating is more likely to deliver the dietary results I am looking for. I also exercise regularly and consume electrolyte drinks like they are going out of style. But are those drinks actually doing me any good? Episode #541 from September 17, 219 “When are Sports Drinks Necessary?“, with guest speaker Dr. Kelly Pritchett, addresses this question and others related to sports nutrition. After listening to this episode I am paying closer attention to what sports drinks I consume. Finally, with all of the media coverage of meat alternatives, I had to give episode #473 from July 2, 2019 “Is The Beyond Burger Healthy for You?” a listen. Can’t say the episode changed my mind, but I am better informed.

Neil deGrasse Tyson first came across my radar when I read his book Astrophysics for People in a Hurry. I learned a lot from Neil’s approach to teaching complicated theories, so I was very happy to learn Neil also has a podcast. StarTalk Radio features Neil and a variety of guests who discuss astronomy, physics, and other topics in a fun and friendly environment. If all of my teachers approached learning like Neil does, I think I would have found school a lot more fun. As an avid reader, “Solving Crimes with Science, with Patricia Cornwell” from September 20, 2019 was a fun listen with Ms. Cornwell explaining how she brings science in to her crime stories. The same can be said for “Westworld and the Future of AI, with James Marden” from September 6, 2019. After listening to the show, I went back and watched one or two Westworld shows from a different perspective. Lastly, with the 50th anniversary of Apollo 11 occurring last year, the July 19, 2019 episode “Apollo and the Future of Humans in Space” did a good job of explaining the challenges of prolonged space flight, why we haven’t returned to the moon, and what the future of the space program holds.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found relaxing with his cat on his lap and listening to music playing in the background.

