Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2020: Out on the Town

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Going for a sharp look here that leans simple instead of flashy. That way, your date will keep their eyes on you, & not your flair. Also, before you make those fancy restaurant reservations, maybe weigh the pros & cons of dinner out on Valentine’s. (Top photo credit)

The Suit: Suitsupply Napoli in Dark Grey – $399. This is a night out on the town, for Valentine’s Day. Your date deserves your best look. Suit up! And Suitsupply’s Napoli continues to be one of the best bang for the buck suits out there. Italian wools, half canvas construction, ships and returns for free… the works.

The Shirt: Nordstrom Smartcare Trim Fit Herringbone Dress Shirt in Blue – $69.50. A little bit of subtle texture to balance out the solid charcoal of the suit. Also ships and returns for free.

The Coat: Spier & Mackay Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $319 ($398). Or, whatever topcoat or mac you happen to favor. Just skip the ski jackets. This one is just about sold out. But that’ll happen, being that we’re halfway through February.

The Pocket Square: TheTieBar Navy Domino Paisley – $14. Show just a sliver to add some visual texture and interest to a more monochrome outfit.

The Watch: Seiko Chronograph – $140. Tieless with a suit can look great when balanced out with a busier looking watch. The blue dial and blue strap is reminiscent of the Tag Heuer Monaco… minus the thousands upon thousands of dollars of cost.

The Socks: Nordstrom Over the Calf Wool Socks in Charcoal – $14.50. Yes. These again. Still. They’re that good.

The Belt: Nordstrom Men’s Shop Reversible Leather Belt – $49.50. Or, whatever your preferred sleek dress belt happens to be. This one is a brown on one side, black on the other combo. Ships and returns for free.

The Shoes: To Boot New York Wingtip Oxfords – $189.97 ($395). Yes you can wear dark brown shoes with a charcoal suit (just look at the Suitsupply site, that’s what they default to for modeling their charcoal stuff). And while most shoe-hogs view TBNY as overpriced at retail, just under $190 seems like a good deal. Made in Italy, pretty sure they’re blake stitched (so super flexible and lighter in weight), and with some thin rubber traction on the bottom, you’re less likely to end up on your backside. It’s still slippery out there after all.

The Gift: Paloma Picasso Olive Leaf Pendant – $185. If your date happens to be a lady, and you want to give her something shiny without going over the top, try a delicate piece of jewelry. If you’ve got a local, independent artisan shop nearby, take a stroll through there. Lots of cities have terrific enclaves of artists who make classic jewelry. (Think clean, small stuff. Not big and clunky.) If that’s not the case where you live, then consider this simple, understated-but-classy necklace from Tiffany. (Just be sure she knows it’s not an engagement ring. Maybe gift it before going out? Perfect for dressing up or down.)

The Soundtrack for the drive (if you’re driving): Allen Stone “Building Balance” – $12. The perfect soundtrack for your drive to and from your dinner destination; Allen Stone’s voice is smooth and soulful, and this album will definitely set the mood for the evening.