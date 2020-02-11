Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2020: Date Night at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three style scenarios will be tackled in the next few days (going out, staying in, & staying in solo). Just because you’re skipping the Prix Fixe menus and overcrowded restaurants doesn’t mean you should mail it in when it comes to style. Dressing up a bit, even at home, earns you extra points. Plus, it can be a lot of fun. (Top photo credit)

The Blazer: J.Crew Ludlow Slim-fit Unstructured Suit Jacket in English Wool-Cotton Twill – $228. Unstructured, comfortable and versatile. A medium gray jacket is something you’ll get a lot of use out of. It’s something that can be worn with everything from dress trousers to chinos and jeans.

The Sweater: Bonobos Washable Merino V-Neck Sweater – $39 FINAL w/ SALE50 ($88). Valentine’s Day is inherently cheesy. EMBRACE THE CHEESE! A bright red sweater does the trick. Part of the current 50% sale happening at Bonobos (full sale picks here).

The Shirt: Uniqlo Slim Fit OCBD – $29.90. A basic, foundation piece at a good price. Or any white, casual button up that you prefer.

The Watch: Dan Henry 1963 Chronograph – $240. The Dan Henry 1963 provides classic chronograph good looks, uses a movement which won’t require expensive servicing, and hides its quartz identity well. $240 isn’t nothing but it looks and feels like it cost much more. Full review here.

The Cozying Up Instigator: Lands’ End Cashtouch Throw – $14.97 ($49.95). Cashmere feel without the cost, and it’s machine washable. What happens under the blanket stays under the blanket. Unless you need to move off the couch to another room in your place.

The Gift: Christina Nicole Drop Posts – $49.98 ($75). If your date happens to be a woman. And if you’re exchanging gifts, you’d better have something by now. Just setting the overall style scenario tone though. Something smallish in size and price is a nice way to go if you’re spending the evening in. She can wear these pretty much anywhere with anything. From dressed up to athleisure.

The Belt: Gap Basic Leather Belt – $27.96 w/ GOSHOP ($39.95). Surprised?

The Shoes: Astorflex Bitflex in Dark Chestnut – $185 . A little bit of suede for contrast. Extremely comfortable, soft suede construction. Made in Italy. Easy to slip on and off for when you retire to the coach. Or, another room.

The Background Music: Miles Davis – $6.99 (free streaming with Prime). Don’t know if you’re a fan of jazz? You will be after listening to Miles Davis and his expert trumpeting. Perfect background music for a romantic dinner at home.

The Wine: Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet – $16.99. A delicious cab at a great price. According to the wine maker “Juggernaut Hillside Cabernet is a wine that is fierce, brave, and delicious.” Maybe foreshadowing of the night to come? Brown chicken, brown cow.

The Jeans: Levi’s 505 in Tumbled Rigid – $39.99. (Wait for it…) Or whatever your favorite pair of dark denim happens to be.