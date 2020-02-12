Style Scenario – Valentine’s Day 2020: Alone at Home

What are you going to wear? Sometimes it’s good to look at a few suggestions then add your own tweaks and ideas. That’s what these are for. Valentine’s Day is fast approaching, and three scenarios (going out, staying in, and staying in solo) have now been tackled. Single this Valentine’s? Want to avoid the love drunk (or just plain drunk) masses? Might be a good night (or weekend) to saddle up to the sofa and take it very easy. (Top photo credit)

The Sweater: GAP Crewneck Raglan Sweater in Cream – $59.95. Multi-striped, with a little bit of red tossed in as a nod to the day. Machine washable cotton, so should transition well from winter to cooler spring temps.

The T-Shirt: Flint & Tinder Slub Pocket Tee in White – $29. Just a simple layer for underneath the sweater, and a tee for warm weather wear, since we’re only about 5 weeks out from the first day of spring.

The Pants: Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim Jean – $70 ($119). BR’s Rapid Movement denim in a faded grey. Should be comfortable and nonrestrictive, just in case you decide to buy yourself a box of chocolates and kill the entire thing in an evening.

The Watch: Timex Waterbury – $139. If this is the only “jewelry” on display for the evening, might as well make it nice.

The Belt: Amazon Essentials Men’s Stretch Woven Braid Belt in Navy – $19.99. Stretch for your comfort, and always looks great in the warm weather too. Not that it looks bad in cooler or cold weather. But woven belts look especially nice when the sun’s out.

The “Shoes”: Glerups “The Boot” w/ Camp Sole in Light Brown – $155. Yes really. Spendy, but they’re the last pair of slippers or house shoes you’ll buy for a very, very, very long time. Cheap slippers are kinda the worst. They make your feet feel gross, and they seem to decay faster than francium-223. Each pair is handcrafted from 100% pure, natural wool, which naturally wicks moisture from your feet. Goodbye fake-shearling foot-funk. Hello perfectly temperature regulated… uh… tootsies.

The Entertainment: Ragnorok – streaming with Netflix subscription. An entirely enjoyable take on the Gods of Norse mythology, this Norwegian based series introduces us to an unwitting Thor embodied in a teenage boy named Magne. This show has that dark, dramatic flair that often comes with Scandinavian productions. The first season is only 6 episodes long, so can be consumed fairly quickly. Tip: the show will likely start streaming with English language dubbing, which can look like a bad lip reading. Just switch the language dubbing (audio) to Norwegian for the full experience.

The Indulgent Provisions: A Favorite Libation (prices vary) & Pizza. Most pizza delivery spots will be having Valentine’s Day specials, so you might as well take advantage of it. This is a judgement free zone. Get that heart shaped pizza if you so desire.

The Strategy: Unplug from social media for the night… or longer? Don’t go creeping over to your ex’s Facebook or Instagram page. Take some pride in being better than that. And while you’re at it, consider how much you’ve been sharing on social media as of late. Are you over sharing? Could you share… less? There’s nothing mysterious about the dude who posts photos from every hike or weekend trip, or worse, fills his friend’s news feeds with unsolicited “deep” thoughts.

The Unsolicited Annual Advice: If you can’t find a way to ever be happy with only your thoughts for company, then you’ll never truly be happy in a relationship. Better to be single and smart than stupidly shacked up for the sake of having companionship.