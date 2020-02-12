Steal Alert: J. Crew Kenton Boots for $110

I just don’t understand how this is sustainable.

Ever since the Jenna & Frank J. Crew-pocalypse, a lot of us have started to look more carefully and more suspiciously at J. Crew’s wares. Overall suiting quality seems to have gone down (see their wool/poly “essentials” line). They swing and miss just as much as before (bucket hats! bucket hats everywhere!) And little brother J. Crew Factory is now less than an afterthought.

Yet they still crank out some extraordinarily well crafted, incredibly good looking pieces, at plenty fair prices. Such as these Alden-Indy-Like, Goodyear Welted, Kenton Pacer boots.

And then nobody seems to buy them, and they end up on mega-clearance at a price that has to have J. Crew’s accountants grinding their teeth into dust.

These might not be $250 boots, but they aren’t $110 boots either (if that makes sense). Goodyear welted, oddly good leather (I thought it was Horween CXL at first glance and touch), and they feel like they’re gonna last and last.

Now at a price that’s not much more than a pair of flimsy Nike Killshots? Are you kidding?

I don’t understand anything.

Full review here if you want it.

That’s all.

Carry on.