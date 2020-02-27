Spier’s Perfect Blazers are Back, $60 Suede Double Monks, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Not to gush, but… I’m gonna gush. These things are nails. Lightweight but strong, hopsack Italian wool that breathes great and regulates temperature. Half canvas construction. Unpadded shoulders. Patch pockets keep them from looking like an orphaned suit jacket, but brown buttons avoid the silly yacht-club gold button look. Timeless lapels. Just quarter lined in the back. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Available in either a true slim, or a more athletic contemporary fit. Back in stock. For now. Also, a reminder that your first sportcoat or suit or shoe purchase ships AND returns for free. Get one, get it tailored for your specific frame (if need be), and wear the hell out of it.

Round two. This deal was running, and then it expired, and now it’s back. Original picks can be found over here. No code needed for the extra 50% off. Deal expires tomorrow, Friday 2/28. Card-members can take an additional 10% off with the code BRCARD. Those chukkas are a steal at $75. And those double monks are also a steal at $60. Surprised they’re already that cheap, being that they appear to be a great spring/summer shoe.

Ah yes, the semi-annual reminder that Massimo Dutti is to Zara as Banana Republic is to Old Navy. Better quality, better styles, higher prices. But unlike BR, Massimo Dutti hardly ever runs sales. Now is one of the few times that they are, in fact, running a sale. True slim fits here.

Just in time for the warmer weather. Big thanks to Terry F. for the tip here. Since it’s Nordstrom, they ship and return for free.

Best Made Co. makes great things. And they are usually extraordinarily expensive. But now with the sale AND an extra 30% off, they’re a bit more palatable. *Don’t spend $900 on a coat please.

Worth another mention because I think this is the biggest batch of new arrivals they’ve released yet this season. No sale/discounts because that’s not how Suitsupply plays (they only do two final-sale online outlets per year: one mid summer, one after the holidays). Lots of warm weather fabric, Havana cut sportcoats. Plenty of new shoes too.

Got mentioned yesterday, but yesterday was kinda nuts so mentioning again here in case you missed it. Don’t want to miss things? We have options! Anywho, these have to be one of the most popular things that Huckberry carries. Waxed canvas, lined in super soft flannel, and made in the USA too.

