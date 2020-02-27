Spier’s Perfect Blazers are Back, $60 Suede Double Monks, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Spier & Mackay: Their Hopsack Wool Blazers are back in stock – $328
Not to gush, but… I’m gonna gush. These things are nails. Lightweight but strong, hopsack Italian wool that breathes great and regulates temperature. Half canvas construction. Unpadded shoulders. Patch pockets keep them from looking like an orphaned suit jacket, but brown buttons avoid the silly yacht-club gold button look. Timeless lapels. Just quarter lined in the back. Easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Available in either a true slim, or a more athletic contemporary fit. Back in stock. For now. Also, a reminder that your first sportcoat or suit or shoe purchase ships AND returns for free. Get one, get it tailored for your specific frame (if need be), and wear the hell out of it.
Banana Republic: Extra 50% off Sale Styles
- Norman Suede Chukka Boot – $75.49 ($150.99)
- Marden Suede Monk-Strap Oxford – $59.99 ($158)
- Slim Corduroy Shirt Jacket – $55.49 ($139)
- Slim Wool-Blend Knit Blazer – $130.99 ($298) Size shown above is a 42 R, which is a bit big on my 5’10” / 195 lb frame.
Round two. This deal was running, and then it expired, and now it’s back. Original picks can be found over here. No code needed for the extra 50% off. Deal expires tomorrow, Friday 2/28. Card-members can take an additional 10% off with the code BRCARD. Those chukkas are a steal at $75. And those double monks are also a steal at $60. Surprised they’re already that cheap, being that they appear to be a great spring/summer shoe.
Massimo Dutti: Mid Season Sale is on
- Slim Fit Wool/Cotton/Poly Check Blazer – $210 ($299)
- Reversible Tech Vest – $99.90 ($130)
- Made in Portugal Slim Fit Wool Herringbone Blazer – $169 ($250)
- Green Suede Trainers – $84 ($120)
- Suede Chelseas – $120 ($160)
Ah yes, the semi-annual reminder that Massimo Dutti is to Zara as Banana Republic is to Old Navy. Better quality, better styles, higher prices. But unlike BR, Massimo Dutti hardly ever runs sales. Now is one of the few times that they are, in fact, running a sale. True slim fits here.
Nordstrom: adidas Stan Smiths are on sale – $64 ($80)
Just in time for the warmer weather. Big thanks to Terry F. for the tip here. Since it’s Nordstrom, they ship and return for free.
Best Made Co.: Extra 30% off sale items w/ NATO
- The Down Pullover – $159.60 ($398)
- The Pile Back Chore Jacket – $108.60 ($378)
- The Wool Fleece Jacket – $159.60 ($328)
- Shearling Coat – $908.60* ($1798) ahnd we geeve it bahck to yoooo. The Peeeepuhlll.
Best Made Co. makes great things. And they are usually extraordinarily expensive. But now with the sale AND an extra 30% off, they’re a bit more palatable. *Don’t spend $900 on a coat please.
BONUS Suitsupply: A bunch of new spring arrivals just dropped
- Havana Fit Navy Pure Wool Traveler – $399
- Havana Fit Green Pure Linen – $399
- Havana Fit Light Blue Cotton Linen – $399
- Havana Fit Light Grey Pure Wool – $399
- Dark Brown Double Monk Straps – $249
- Dark Brown Suede Apron Toe Double Monks – $249
- Dark Brown Double Monk Wingtips – $349
- White Leather and Suede Sneakers – $199
Worth another mention because I think this is the biggest batch of new arrivals they’ve released yet this season. No sale/discounts because that’s not how Suitsupply plays (they only do two final-sale online outlets per year: one mid summer, one after the holidays). Lots of warm weather fabric, Havana cut sportcoats. Plenty of new shoes too.
BONUS II Flint & Tinder Waxed Trucker Jackets – $192 ($240)
Got mentioned yesterday, but yesterday was kinda nuts so mentioning again here in case you missed it. Don’t want to miss things? We have options! Anywho, these have to be one of the most popular things that Huckberry carries. Waxed canvas, lined in super soft flannel, and made in the USA too.
Also worth a mention:
- Jomers: Their French Corduroy 5-pockets are down to $24 with the code FINALSALE
- Spier & Mackay: Along with those navy hopsack blazer, they’ve got wool/linen sportcoats just in too.
- J. Crew: 25% off select or 35% off $150+ w/ WINWIN