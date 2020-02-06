Nordy Rack New Arrivals, BR Factory does Core Temp for less, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

For those who happen to have a lady valentine. Friday 2/7 (that’d be tomorrow) is the last day you can order and still get it delivered in time for Valentine’s Day. Want more Valentine’s Day ideas? Head here for some picks/idea starters from Sarah and Amber.

So Nordy Rack is pretty much the last stop for merchandise that regular Nordstrom stores carry. And thus, when winter clearance season comes to a close (which is like, now…) you get a fresh injection of heavily marked down stuff. Such as those Hamilton watches. Note that unless you can get it to a physical Nordstrom Rack store, returns through the mail will cost you a $5.95 prepaid shipping label.

Hang on a second. BR FACTORY is now doing core temp? They say they’re “exclusively made” for BR Factory, and the fabric is almost identical in terms of blend: 56% cotton, 40% polyester, 4% spandex (BR Factory Core Temp) vs. 55% cotton, 39% polyester, 6% spandex (BR Mainline). BR usually excludes their Core Temp from many (not all, many) codes and promos. So could the factory option be another way? Efforting an in person review.

Sunglasses that fold up upon themselves like this are crazy convenient. Persol made ’em famous, but these are quite affordable. Final sale of course. Note that these frames are blue. Not black. Lens width is 53mm, which is right in the wheelhouse for many face sizes. Estimated ship date is February 28th.

Separate post coming quite soon with full picks. Seems as though Bonobos has added more than a handful of new items to the sale section. Final sale of course though.

Also worth a mention: