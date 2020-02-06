Nordy Rack New Arrivals, BR Factory does Core Temp for less, & more – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Five of the better sales are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Huckberry: Valentine’s gift shop for Her + (Shipping deadline = Fri.)
- Baloo Weighted Blanket – 15 lbs – $142.98 ($169)
- Made in the USA Julia Szendrei Three Words Necklace – $46.98 ($58)
- Grown in the USA UrbanStems White Orchid – $85
- Made in the USA Smithey Ironware Co. No. 8 Cast Iron Chef Skillet – $100
- Tivoli Audio Model One Digital Speaker – $299.99
- Julia Szendrei Red Garnet Mineral Necklace – $37.98 ($48)
For those who happen to have a lady valentine. Friday 2/7 (that’d be tomorrow) is the last day you can order and still get it delivered in time for Valentine’s Day. Want more Valentine’s Day ideas? Head here for some picks/idea starters from Sarah and Amber.
Nordstrom Rack: Lots of new arrivals
- adidas Grand Court Suede Sneaker – $49.97 ($65)
- adidas Questar Flow Running Shoe – $57.97 ($75)
- Citizen 44mm Perpetual Calendar Eco-Drive Chronograph Watch – $189.97
- Hamilton 42mm Khaki Pilot Automatic Watch – $449.97 ($895)
- Hamilton 40mm Jazzmaster Swiss Automatic Croc Embossed Leather Strap Watch – $459.97 ($925)
- Hamilton 37mm Jazzmaster Swiss Automatic Croc Embossed Leather Strap Watch – $359.97 ($700)
So Nordy Rack is pretty much the last stop for merchandise that regular Nordstrom stores carry. And thus, when winter clearance season comes to a close (which is like, now…) you get a fresh injection of heavily marked down stuff. Such as those Hamilton watches. Note that unless you can get it to a physical Nordstrom Rack store, returns through the mail will cost you a $5.95 prepaid shipping label.
Banana Republic FACTORY: They’re now doing Core Temp Chinos – $58
Hang on a second. BR FACTORY is now doing core temp? They say they’re “exclusively made” for BR Factory, and the fabric is almost identical in terms of blend: 56% cotton, 40% polyester, 4% spandex (BR Factory Core Temp) vs. 55% cotton, 39% polyester, 6% spandex (BR Mainline). BR usually excludes their Core Temp from many (not all, many) codes and promos. So could the factory option be another way? Efforting an in person review.
DROP: Hugo Boss Foldable Sunglasses – $55 ($296)
Sunglasses that fold up upon themselves like this are crazy convenient. Persol made ’em famous, but these are quite affordable. Final sale of course. Note that these frames are blue. Not black. Lens width is 53mm, which is right in the wheelhouse for many face sizes. Estimated ship date is February 28th.
Bonobos: Extra 50% off Final Sale items w/ SALE50
- The Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat – $149 FINAL ($498)
- Italian Performance Wool Blazer – $175 FINAL ($500)
- Flannel Lined Chinos – $44 FINAL ($118)
- Tech Blazer – $120 FINAL ($400)
Separate post coming quite soon with full picks. Seems as though Bonobos has added more than a handful of new items to the sale section. Final sale of course though.
Also worth a mention:
- J. Crew: 40% off select tops, tees, sweatshirts, etc. w/ SHOPNOW
- Todd Snyder: Check your mailbox. No not that one, the one where a letter carrier delivers actual mail to it. You should have a single use, $100 off $300 code lurking in there/on the back cover.
- Suitsupply: Lots of new spring arrivals are in.
- Allen Edmonds: 30% off select boots.