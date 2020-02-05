The 2020 Valentine’s Day Gift Guide for Her

Love is in the air… everywhere I look around.

Amiright? With divided politics, the division between genders, divided… well, it feels like everything right now, that sentiment might be hard to believe. And even though Valentine’s Day is a holiday created specifically to sell commercial stuff, it can be a good reminder that love, is in fact, in the air every single day. We need it, we crave it, and it helps us thrive as humans. So, this Valentine’s Day, take a deep breath, let go of all the biases for a second or two, and let love step forward to have some time in the sun. Because, after all, love just feels good.

Now, onto the commercial stuff to show that special someone just how much you love them! (top photo credit)

A sweet gift that you can have sent directly to your Valentine’s house. You can also add in other small treats, like lip balm or soap. Simple and fun. Ready to ship in one business day from Los Angeles.

Are you a foodie? Is your sweetheart? Cooking together is a great way to add in some quality time with your significant other, throughout the year. Use the recipes in this book to connect with each other and engage in a fun, even sensual, activity.

If your sweetie is into culinary adventures, this might be just the thing. The block can be used for either chilled food (like sushi), or to cook hot food. The salt is antimicrobial, so doesn’t need much care (just a wipe down with a damp cloth), and imparts a flavor all it’s own that, judging from reviews, is pretty darn tasty!

Personalized, and ships next day. Seems like independent retailers are getting this personalization process down. A pretty, feminine way to include not only her, but other people she cherishes, on a lovely piece of jewelry. Price increases as you add more gemstones and leaves. Shipped next day by Etsy shop Delezhen.

Is she picky about her coffee? No longer does she have to settle for the pot brewed at the office. With this single serve Keurig, she can keep her own pods at her desk, and brew a cup on a whim.

Doesn’t that look enchanting? Created by artist Adam Frank. For the woman, or valentine in your life that enjoys quiet down time.

A simple message, but a lovely reminder for her every time she takes her rings off and stores them.

Handcrafted in Tuscany, this lovely bud vase is perfect for springtime blooms. Sold via Nordstrom.

“Prosecco Rose contains notes of brut rose champagne, chilled and poured over cassis berries and edible white rose petals.” Fancy. Hey, why not pair this candle with an actual bottle of good prosecco or sparkling rosé, and some roses?

Prose offers personalized shampoo and conditioner that is made-to-order based on the results of a very thorough questionnaire. They take everything into consideration before creating an individualized formula that suits every hair need. The process is fun, and the packaging is exceptional. The label on the bottles is even personalized with the customer’s name and specific formula. The price is comparable to many salon brands, but the quality and experience offered far outshines the competition. Click here to give Prose as a gift.

For the health and environmentally conscious woman in your life, this at-home club soda maker is the perfect gift. Add in some fruit drops to make it a little more exciting.

Sold by Bouqs.com, an online flower store. These heart shaped hoya plants come in the cement containers you see above, with pink rock. They are a succulent, so easy to care for, and trendy. For the girl with a green thumb, or the one that wishes she had a green thumb.

An Experience – Price Varies

Combine any of the gifts on this list, with an experience – tickets to a band she likes, an in-home massage, a surprise outing to a local landmark or museum, along with lunch, or dinner out at a unique restaurant – and you’re sure to win big points. (photo credit)

This is a sweet way to commemorate specific dates throughout your relationship. You can customize the dates to represent anything – birthdays, your wedding anniversary, children(s) birthdays, etc. Ships within 1-3 days, so it should be there before the big day. There are other burlap sign options available from this seller as well.

Guaranteed to (probably) put a smile on her face everyday. Who wouldn’t want a happy little Bob Ross mug?

Essential oils are all the rage these days, and for good reason. Certain scents help us relax, focus, sleep, feel more energized, and enhance our memory. Gift her this pretty bracelet that she can add her choice of essential oils to, at any time, depending on what she wants help with at the moment.

You’re going to need some essential oils for the bracelet above. These can also be used in an oil diffuser.

Recycled Cashmere Blend Beanie – $65 Even though things are starting to warm up, in some areas, cool mornings and evenings are going to be around for a while, and this cashmere beanie will last for many cold seasons to come.

I do not know what you’ll be getting yourself into with this, but… well actually, if you’re curious, here you go. It can be easy to fall into a groove with someone, which can lead to not experiencing new things together very often. Something like this might help you break out of your stupor. Make it easier to display by adding the magnetic frame that compliments it.