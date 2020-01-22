The Podcast Playlist – January 2020

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

Hidden Brain is a podcast that I listen to while on public transit to and from work. The podcast does such a good job of teaching me about human behavior through the use of science and storytelling that I find myself looking at my surroundings, trying to apply what I just learned. Brought to you by NPR and host Shankar Vedantam, the once a week podcast is served up in episodes ranging anywhere from 30 to 60 minutes in length, making them the perfect length of time for the work commute. A new year usually means new years resolutions, and how many of us have resolved to get fit? If so, Hungry, Hungry Hippocampus (November 11, 2019) is a perfect episode to start with at this time a year. Slimming down not your thing, but social media is? Check out You Can’t Hit Unsend (September 9, 2019) to learn how one social media post can wreck everything in your life. Finally, The Lonely American Man (March 19, 2018) gives good perspective on what masculinity is like in the United States in this time of social change.

I like this podcast because I can pick and choose which episodes I want to listen to, based on the topic being covered. Some times I’ll go for months without listening to a show, while other months I will listen to all of the episodes published. Their goal is: “to help you think, reflect, and better understand the complexities and interconnections in the world in which we live.” Based on the episodes published each month, I’d say host Shane Parrish is hitting the mark. I thoroughly enjoyed Episode #70 Scott Adams: Avoiding Loserthink (November 26, 2019), although that could be because I’m a huge Dilbert fan. Episode #62 Dr. Sue Johnson: Cracking the Code of Love (July 23, 2019) was definitely interesting and Episode #27 Chris Voss: The Art of Letting Other People Have Your Way (January 3, 2018) showed me how, as someone who’s unofficial motto is “my way or the highway” can learn to play nicely with others.

I hesitate to recommend this podcast because a new episode has not been released since July 11, 2019 and I am unclear if the hosts are still planning to release new episodes in 2020. That said, the HourTime podcast is an excellent resource for anyone interested in watches but does not want to deal with the sometimes ‘stuffy’ attitude of watch collectors. Hosted by John Biggs, Richard Paige and Victor Marks, the three hosts manage to convey a lot of watch information in a fun and informative way. For example, the most recent episode HOMAGE! (July 11, 2019) covered a lot of information about homage watches, why people buy them, or don’t, and provided some history behind the homage movement. The Rolex Ball (June 4, 2019) was a lighthearted look at Rolex watches, Rolex collectors, and the whole mystique about Rolex collecting. On the opposite end of the spectrum, and going well in to the archive is Johnny Applewatch (September 12, 2014). This episode talked about what to expect from the soon-to-be released Apple Watch back in 2014 and the watch’s potential impact on the industry. Here’s hoping the gents make a comeback in 2020.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.