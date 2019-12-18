The Dappered Gift Guide for Last Minute Gifts

Welcome to crunch time. Christmas is in a week, and if you’re reading this, it’s probably because you’re running out of time to find something for your pal, brother, boyfriend, or husband. The good news is that it’s not too late, even if you’re shopping for a guy who’s got tastes that are a little more honed in compared to the general dude-public. All picks & suggestions below should be easy-ish to source locally (barring living in the middle of nowhere) or, should ship fast enough to get to you, in time, for a quick wrapping job. Happy Holidays, and good luck!

Amazon is a hive of busy, busy bees this year. Just make sure that the watch is being fulfilled by Amazon (not some 3rd party without the dependability of Amazon’s shipping apparatus) and the shipping speed you select (if you don’t have prime) gets it to you before the holiday.

A gift certificate for a break on the weekend

This could take the form of dog walker, a mobile car detailer, a yard service, a handyman repair. Think of the chores he normally tackles on the weekend, and pay to have someone else take care of that chore for a weekend. Give him the gift of time that he can use for whatever he wants to. Even if it’s tackling another chore he’s been meaning to get to. Let him use that time however he wants to.

With plenty of cold weather left, a new flannel shirt might be mighty appreciated. What sets these apart? The button down collar. The problem with most flannel shirts is that the collars aren’t button down, there’s no slots for collar stays, and they’re floppy as all get out. So there’s huge potential for Al Borland territory. Not here. Slim fit too! Also available in standard fit for more Al-like frames. There are a lot of other options in the Goodthreads lineup, one of Amazon’s house fashion brands. And since it’s Amazon, it’ll get that fast and free Amazon shipping treatment (as long as you have Prime).

The Slightly Unexpected Bottle of Booze

Ah yes. A trip to the liquor store. Sorta feels like a cop-out, but if you’ve got an imbiber on your list, it’s always appreciated. Especially if you go off the beaten path just a bit. If he drinks gin? Try gifting a bottle of Old Tom style gin by Ransom. If he drinks Scotch? Look for something that’s aged a bit differently (say, in rum casks). If he’s a whiskey guy, try gifting a bottle of perfect-for-the-season Canadian, like Pendleton’s 1910. A little sweet, a little spicy, it fits in perfect around the holidays. Just go in, poke around a bit, and ask questions.

Gift certificates to get his shoes shined

Got a cobbler in your city? Drop in and see if they offer gift certificates for shoe shines. Sure, plenty of guys actually like the process of shining their own shoes (it’s a bit like washing a nice car), but every so often it’s nice to just hand em’ over to the pros.

Target’s Goodfellow & Co line continues to improve. And almost everyone has a Target near them. Plus, thanks to Target’s website, you can choose the “pickup” option and not have to stand in line at a regular register. Just give em’ a couple of hours to dig up what you’re after, then duck inside and hit the customer service desk. Head here for a review of some of our favorites from this winter’s Goodfellow & Co line, and don’t forget that they do grooming stuff now too.

Surprise him with a decadent brunch

If you spend Christmas morning at home, and he’s a foodie, how about a super decadent brunch? Treat him like a king. Have his breakfast favorites a plenty, but step it all up in quality. If he likes to drink with brunch, start him with a hot or cold coffee cocktail. If you’re making scrambled eggs, an easy way to add decadence is to use cream instead of milk, and cook them up in butter. Bacon? Splurge on high quality, thick cut meat from a butcher. Waffles can be kicked up a notch will an impressive offering of toppings, and high quality maple syrup. You could even make the butter a bit more decadent. Have a starter fruit and cheese board. Offer a build your own mimosa or Bloody Mary bar. You can make it as simple or complicated as you want, but one thing’s for sure; it’ll be a jolly way to start his day. And then allow him the grace of a food coma and nap.

There’s only about 8.5 trillion of these things around now, and many of them are targeted towards guys who appreciate style and actually put some effort into their appearance. The Google shall help you, but it’s tough to go wrong with Bespoke Post. They’re (obviously) a favorite around these parts, and opting out of any boxes you don’t want is super easy. Shown above is the popular (for good reason) “Refresh) box.

A quality shave and/or haircut

“Pamper” and “guys” don’t really go all that well together. But this is about as close as we get. Heritage inspired barber shops are back in a big way. So if he doesn’t have a regular barber, or if he does and said person doesn’t offer shaves, get him a gift certificate to send him to a place that does just that. Ask around though. Last thing you want is to send the recipient to a place that’ll hack his face to bits.

We’ve come to really appreciated this Amazon house brand around these parts. Well made, functional, and a heck of a lot less than many of the athletic/athleisure brands out there. If he’s the active, outdoorsy type, this should come in handy as an extra layer. If he has some fitness goals for 2020, this should come in handy, in regards to…

Something to support his 2020 resolutions

If you have enough information about his 2020 goals or resolutions, is there something you can source for him that will support said goals? If the goal is fitness, you can go with workout gear, a few months covered at his gym or a few sessions with a trainer, or a gift card to a restaurant all about healthy food options. If he’s trying to focus his mental energy on things that matter, then maybe the above book is a solid choice. Maybe he has the goal of keeping his physical space cleaner. See if there are any minimalist or clutter coaches in your area that you can buy a few sessions from or a program for him. Whatever his goals are, put your thinking cap on and either find something locally to support it, or rely on Amazon to get something shipped to you fast.

A stylish movie

Great for those who live together, but can also be gifted (I think?) across the interwebs depending on the platform. Unless you’re knee deep in family obligations, Christmas day can start to be a bit of a yawner by mid-afternoon. So… get him a movie. Make some cocktails. Curl up on the couch and soak it up. If it streams for free? All the better. Wrap up some favorite cocktail fixings and a bag of popcorn and hit the couch that evening.

A vintage book or two

What’s his favorite genre? Does he have a favorite set of movies (like the Bond flicks) based on books? Does he have any particular interests (politics, playing the guitar, basketball) that have been written about by legends? Hit your local used book shop, and try to dig up a classic that would fit his tastes. Books are functional art. They look great on the shelf, and re-reading a favorite during these cold and dark months is one hell of a pleasure.

Amazon’s men’s clothing lines are actually not half bad, with some major hits lurking. Sure, sweaters as Christmas presents are super cliche, but a lot of guys won’t spend the cash on themselves to get cashmere. So, here’s your chance. You’ve gotta have Prime to buy it, but that’s kinda the point here, being that we’re all a bit short on time in terms of getting stuff shipped out in time for the holiday.

That is, if he has a bunch of watches. Or maybe a few watches (watch boxes come in various sizes with various amounts of slots/places to store stuff). Shown above is the 12 slot option from Songmics. Just $30. Available on Amazon and ships fast if you have Prime. Faux-Leather clad and available in black or brown, it’ll hold up to a dozen of your watches, as well as fountain pens, rings, knives, and any other small valuables you want to keep safe and organized. The quality exceeds the cost, and honestly it’s just as nice as many of the finer cases found on Amazon.

For the couples: Dinner out, with you wearing that thing he likes

Go get a gift certificate for dinner out at his favorite spot. Doesn’t have to be something super fancy, just his favorite place that also allows him to wear some of his favorite clothes. Meanwhile, if you’re so inclined, take a selfie of yourself wearing that outfit he’s complimented you on a million times (hint: that means he likes it when you wear that), and wrap those two things up. All too often there has to be a special occasion to get dressed up and head out for a fun night on the town. Doesn’t have to be his birthday or an anniversary this year. It’s just a well thought out Christmas gift, and he can cash it in at a later date.

