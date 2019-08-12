In Review: The Target Goodfellow & Co. Grooming Lineup

Target’s Goodfellow & Co. brand has released a full slate of grooming products, and the prices are cheap. Since none of us have the same bodies or grooming needs, Ryan and Joe teamed up on this post. Ryan took the skincare stuff (Face Wash, Face Scrub, Lotion, Bar Soap) with a wildcard on the conditioner (gotta keep that buzzed scalp fresh!) While Joe, who’s the more follicly forested creature of the two, took the hair stuff (Shampoo, Beard Balm, Texturizing Fiber). What do they have in store for us (pun intended)? Here’s their reactions to a bunch of Goodfellow’s new grooming goods…

Does it work? I think so, yes. Lathers up just fine, smells great (Mrs. Dappered liked it) but not overpowering. Felt like it rinsed clean for me. On the shampoo front, it works well there too. Cleans without drying out. I was buying this “man made wash” stuff (I know, how cliche) but the Goodfellow is more than 3x cheaper per ounce.

Does it work? I’m happy with it. Cleans well and pairs nicely with the Face Scrub.

Does it work? I believe so. I’ve never really, uh, “balmed” my beard. I do feel like my beard felt a bit softer after I used it. Do make sure you apply it when your beard is damp or wet though. Not dry. And go easy on how much you use. Frankly, I feel like this stuff is a way for guys who don’t use cologne (my hand is raised) to, well, use something that smells good.

Does it work? Yessir. I have sensitive skin and the scrubbing action doesn’t leave my face red, which is a plus. My skin feels a little softer to the touch after using this.

Does it work? Yes. Matte finish and a firm hold without looking gooey or gunky or chunky or stiff.

Does it work? Yes, with a caveat noted in the Complaints section. It goes on smooth, feels nice, and isn’t greasy.

Does it work? The short answer? Not for me. The long answer? If you like bar soaps, this will probably be a win for you. Made with shea butter and olive oil.

Does it work? Definitely. As a recent member of the buzzcut club, I’m going a little longer on top for the fall but keeping the sides tight. This stuff left my hair and scalp feeling noticeably softer, and an overall “clean” feeling.

Final Overall Thoughts

What’s good is very good, and that potential is what counts when you’re looking at a launch lineup. On the outside, in terms of the packaging? Like, the bottles and such? It’s really hard to tell anything apart. The “apothecary” aesthetic is sharp, but when it comes at the expense of “Is this my Face Wash, or Face Pulverizer*?” at a glance, then it becomes a problem. Why not have different colored caps or something? (*Note: Face Pulverizer is not a real product, unfortunately, but would be a great name for a WWE finishing move.)

Since much of male society has gotten so used to AXE and Old Spice assaulting our noses, the subtle scents of these products can seem… underwhelming, at first. Many of the reviews say as much. But your scent shouldn’t speak FOR you, it should complement you. These do that.

Also, if it informs your grooming decisions, the Goodfellow line does not claim to be cruelty-free.

This line looks like a win for Target. The Goodfellow & Co. brand, which started as a clothing line to replace Mossimo and Merona, has exploded into a one-stop-shop for men who want to look good (and who wanna learn to do other stuff good, too). Their corporate site even lists a few products that haven’t yet seen the light of day, so expect them to expand and evolve. Off to a great start.