Half off BR Outerwear, 50% off EXPRESS, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Banana Republic: 50% off Outerwear, Some Rapid Movement, etc.
- Italian Car Coat in Solid Navy – $189 ($378)
- Italian Wool Blend Submariner Coat – $164.50 ($329)
- Italian Moleskin Deck Jacket – $134 ($269)
- Rinse Rapid Movement Jeans in Slim or Athletic – $59 ($118)
- Water-Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket – $134.50 ($269)
- Water-Repellent Quilted Parka – $174 ($349)
Now that we’re a few weeks into December, perhaps you looked at your go-to coat you’ve had for years and you’ve now reached the conclusion: “This ain’t gonna cut it.” If that’s the case, then BR to the rescue. Same offer as Black Friday on outerwear, and some other select desirableness like Rapid Movement jeans in rinse. Nice of BR to set aside the stuff that’s getting the full 50% off.
EXPRESS: 50% off Everything
- Water-Resistant Sherpa Lined Wool-Blend Trucker Jacket – $84 ($168)
- Moisture-Wicking Performance Space Dyed Tipped Henley – $24.95 ($49.90)
- Mixed Sherpa Hooded Sweater – $74 ($148)
Gone are the “doorbusters” from yesterday (like the merino hoodies for thirty bucks). But now, it’s a flat half off. Sherpa. So. Much. Sherpa.
Gustin: Made in the USA Deluxe Briefcase in new “Horween Cavalier Whiskey” Leather – $349
Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Made in the USA. Pre order of course, since it’s Gustin. Doesn’t ship until February.
Huckberry: Women’s gift guide + Free Shipping no Min.
- Wills Women’s Brushed Cashmere Cropped Sweater – $137.98 ($185)
- Lunya Washable Silk Pajama Set – $178
- Upstate Eco Heather Flannel Sheet Set in Queen or King – $138 – $158
- Bramble Outdoor Bucket Bag – $60
- Julia Szendrei Emerald Cut Topaz Necklace – $44.98 ($54)
- Julia Szendrei Monile Necklace – $62.98 ($75)
- Julia Szendrei Little Pearl Necklace – $39.98 ($48)
- Parker Clay Merkato Signature Tote – $188
Listen fellas. You’re running out of time. And being that pop culture has beat into our male brains for years that we’re thoughtless, terrible gift givers, it’s understandable to be intimidated. But the fact is: that crap is not true. Just takes a little thought. Which is the entire point of gifts. Huckberry can help fire off some synapses. Trust in the Huck. They believe in you. So do I. More ideas (from us) here and here. Free shipping offer ends Friday, 12/13. Also, today they’re giving away a bottle of 23-year reserve Pappy van Winkle bourbon, with every order over $50 getting a chance to win. So, perhaps cheers to you. More info here.
Allen Edmonds: Up to $150 off during their Holiday Sale
- Fifth Avenue Cap-Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $245 ($395)
- Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot with Dainite Rubber Sole – $345 ($445)
- Higgins Mill Boot with Chromexcel Leather – $325 ($425)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots with Dainite Rubber Sole – $375 ($475)
Still going strong, with some eye-bulging prices. ($245 for wheelhouse dress shoes? Awesome.) And these are for FIRST quality. None of the 2nds quality $25 restocking fee nonsense. Everything should ship and return for free.
Also worth a mention:
- Ledbury: 25% off $150, 30% off $250 (essentials collection are excluded though).
- J. Crew: 50% off select men’s party picks, but the selection is super limited (exp 12/12)
- Huckberry: Their clearance section is super stacked right now.
- GAP: 40% off w/ GIFT + additional 20% off with GIVE20
- Brooks Brothers: For every $150 in e-giftcards you buy, they’ll throw an additional $25 e-giftcard your way.
- Sunski: 20% off, I believe site-wide? Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!
- WP Standard: 15% off site-wide.
- Christopher Ward: 15% off all Tridents w/ GIFT15
- Spier & Mackay: New Shoes AND BOOTS have dropped. And they look pretty darn good from here.