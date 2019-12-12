Half off BR Outerwear, 50% off EXPRESS, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Now that we’re a few weeks into December, perhaps you looked at your go-to coat you’ve had for years and you’ve now reached the conclusion: “This ain’t gonna cut it.” If that’s the case, then BR to the rescue. Same offer as Black Friday on outerwear, and some other select desirableness like Rapid Movement jeans in rinse. Nice of BR to set aside the stuff that’s getting the full 50% off.

Gone are the “doorbusters” from yesterday (like the merino hoodies for thirty bucks). But now, it’s a flat half off. Sherpa. So. Much. Sherpa.

Dimensions are 17″ x 12.5″ x 5″. Made in the USA. Pre order of course, since it’s Gustin. Doesn’t ship until February.

Listen fellas. You’re running out of time. And being that pop culture has beat into our male brains for years that we’re thoughtless, terrible gift givers, it’s understandable to be intimidated. But the fact is: that crap is not true. Just takes a little thought. Which is the entire point of gifts. Huckberry can help fire off some synapses. Trust in the Huck. They believe in you. So do I. More ideas (from us) here and here. Free shipping offer ends Friday, 12/13. Also, today they’re giving away a bottle of 23-year reserve Pappy van Winkle bourbon, with every order over $50 getting a chance to win. So, perhaps cheers to you. More info here.

Still going strong, with some eye-bulging prices. ($245 for wheelhouse dress shoes? Awesome.) And these are for FIRST quality. None of the 2nds quality $25 restocking fee nonsense. Everything should ship and return for free.

Also worth a mention: