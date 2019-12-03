The 2019 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her: Under the tree

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Amber D. is Dappered’s graphic designer, social media manager, and photographer extraordinaire. (featured photo credit)

Well, here we are again. The most wonderful time of the year. Or something. The holidays can be a lot of fun, getting together with family and friends, eating comfort food and drinking delightful libations. But they can also be stressful, and one of those points of stress can be getting the right gift for the women in your life. Hopefully this gift guide can help, either with an actual gift, or by sparking an idea. This collection of gifts spans quite a wide price range, taking into account all types of budgets and tastes. In this guide we’re focusing on things that will go under the tree. We’ll follow it up with a separate post of things that could go in a stocking. With that in mind, away we go…

Lovely pendant earrings that combine several popular elements: brass, chain, geometry, bees. I bet she’ll get lots of compliments on these.

Is the lady in your life a reader, or aspire to be one…or maybe just likes to fill her place with books to impress others (not talking about myself at all)? This would be an irresistibly charming addition to her bookshelf, and a fantastic conversation piece. Handmade so every piece is unique. Totes adorbes!

If you are gifting to a woman that lives in black leggings, these might be a fun addition to her collection. Faux leather that is machine washable, these will look good with this season’s trend of over-sized sweaters.

How cool is this? The maker of these bamboo cutting boards will take a photo of a recipe and laser etch it into the cutting board. This results in the recipe being transferred as is, so if it’s in mom’s, dad’s, or grandma’s handwriting, that’s how it will be on the board. This could be a highly personal, touching gift for someone on your list. If you’d like it in a nicer wood, here you go.

A basic, but maybe you know a woman who is moving from a more temperate climate to colder weather. She might be in need of something like this.

For the smoothie connoisseur. This blender also makes soup (yes, there’s a heating element). Supposedly comparable to a Vitamix, but much more affordable. I’ve also heard great things about the Ninja Foodi 5 in 1.

Baggy, slouchy, blouson… these trends are in this season. To our eye, this can sometimes look downright frumpy, but a little less so with this sweater. The blouson sleeves are feminine, and the seam down the center breaks up all the fabric.

First, be sure she’s not squirmy about worms, because this counter-top composter requires that. But the magic of food scraps and worms combined is worm castings, nature’s MiracleGro.

An on-trend puffer available in several different colors.

As someone who loves having fresh cut flowers in her house, this is pretty cool. Especially for small bouquets, like the cheapies at Trader Joe’s. This will keep just a few stems propped up and display worthy.

Our favorite version of this handbag is the simple black, which happens to be the most affordable.

Know a bird lover? She can feel good knowing that she’s contributing to the nests being built in her neighborhood. Or this might even make a good gift for someone that knits, as leftover scraps of yarn can also be put in this nest starter for winged creatures to use.

Subscription Box – $Varies

A subscription box is the gift that (potentially) keeps on giving, with monthly and seasonal options. Sign her up for a single month/season, or continue the subscription for as long as you’d like; most companies allow you to skip deliveries and cancel at any time. It’s almost guaranteed that there is a subscription box out there for whatever she is interested in – beauty, athletics, flowers, food, alcohol, home decor, the outdoors, etc. Here are a few examples: Self-care Variety/Makeup (FabFitFun, Ipsy, BirchBox, TheraBox, Hygga Box), Clothing (Stitch Fix, Fabletics, DailyLook ), Food (Butcher Box, Purple Carrot, Home Chef), Dessert/Candy (Harry & David, CandyClub, Jackies Chocolate), Flowers (BloomsyBox, Bouqs, Full Circle), Outdoors/Camping (The Nomadik, Get Cairn, BattleBox), zero waste cleaning (cleancult). In this, google is your friend: “[blank] (whatever your gal is interested in) subscription box”. BAM! Choices galore.

Some of us are born naturally creative and crafty, some of us are…not. This DIY macramé kit makes it easy to create something unique, without your lady having to figure out the process all on her own. It may also fan the flame of future DIY craft projects.

This is a drool worthy clutch by FFF. Handmade in Orlando, with the highest quality leather, this clutch is available in multiple shades of suede and smooth leather, with or without a detachable strap (monogramming is also available). The perfect grab-and-go clutch, able to hold all of the out-and-about essentials of the lady in your life.

Sold at Costco, so you’ll need a membership or to know someone with a membership. Word is these a) run a bit big and b) work best for slender arms. It has that un-tailored baggy thing going on through the body, so best for a fashionista that is down with current trends.

There’s something so satisfying about putting on a softly lined pair of leather gloves during the winter. Whether for driving or for being outside in general, the colder weather calls for the addition of accessories that are as comfortable as they are useful.

I have this particular hoodie. It served me well on a chilly run last weekend. It’s boxy, but that’s part of the comfort. Can be used for exercise, or just to lounge. One thing to note is how cropped it is. If the lady you’re buying for has a long torso, be sure she likes cropped stuff. At least cropped is in right now.

Available in two sizes, this gym bag has a bottom compartment to store shoes and other necessities that you don’t want mixing with your clothes. It also has separate compartments in the bag itself, to separate wet clothes from dry ones. It would be a really handy bag to have, not just for the gym.

Air plants are incredibly easy to take care of and are a great way to add visual interest around a room. The air plant is not included with this holder, so you’ll need to purchase one separately. Lucky for you, they can be easily found online and at any garden center. There are many different air plant holders available as well. Maybe she’s more of a hand person, or a head person…there are hanging options too.

This zodiac necklace would be a really sweet addition to anyone’s necklace collection. It’s great to wear on it’s own or to layer with other pieces. Available in silver or gold, and in various lengths.

Although Macklemore warned us about paying $50 for a t-shirt, there’s some philanthropy behind this purchase. 10% of sales goes to Equality Now, a non-profit that advances the rights of women and girls around the world. Plus, it’s just a cute t-shirt. Here’s the story on the company that sells them. That sale price ends today, 12/3/19. After that I’m assuming it goes back up to $50.

Send in a photo, and get a custom watercolor portrait back as a digital print. Know that you’ll have to print and frame it, but that shouldn’t be too hard.