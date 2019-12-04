The 2019 Dappered Holiday Gift Guide for Her: Stocking Stuffers ($25 and under)

Sarah W. is a long time member of the Dappered team, typically working behind the scenes editing posts, taking some photos, and keeping the books in good standing. Amber D. is Dappered’s graphic designer, social media manager, and photographer extraordinaire. (featured photo credit)

In the previous gift guide we tackled under the tree, and this one is all about the stocking. Granted, the stocking isn’t the main event, but it’s kind of fun to put one or two nicer things in the stocking along with food stuff and small goods. With that in mind here are some recommendations to liven that stocking up, with the goal of keeping everything 25 bucks or under.

I usually stock my partner’s stocking with lots of little food stuff, but I love including one or two nicer items, and one of those items may be an ornament. These pretty ornaments are available for most states. If you think she’ll like the look but already has too many ornaments, how about these?

High marks on Amazon. This scrub gently exfoliates dry, winter skin. Guess it smells pretty good too.

A pillowcase to keep your locks smooth, and hair pins for quick and easy buns and up-dos.

Reviews on Sephora sing high praises of these products, and especially the scent. One reviewer describe it as a “paradise summer.” Sounds kind of nice in the dead of winter.

Warm and cozy socks are always appreciated this time of year, and there are several more months of cold weather to face.

Positioned as “A Guided Journal for Discovering Your Voice”, this followup to Obama’s highly successful memoir about her childhood, meeting Barrack, and the path to becoming the first family, promises to be a popular gift this holiday season. Great for the woman who journals regularly, or is just inspired by women who aren’t afraid to lead.

The full size Fresh products are a better deal, but they don’t come in cute 2 packs in holiday boxes that are perfect for stockings. My hat’s off to holiday marketers.

She can add a quick statement around her neck, hair, or the handle of her purse with a cute bandana. 5 different print options available. Ships and returns for free from Nordstrom.

You may have heard about this dry shampoo thing, and heck, you may have even tried it! It’s a great way to freshen your locks up without actually washing your hair. Most women are into it. Highly reviewed, and comes in either a travel size for $10, or a full size for $25.

Show your foxy lady how foxy you think she is. That was really, really bad. It was Amber’s idea… not really. And now a question for Target: who the hell considers a Dyson vacuum a stocking stuffer? Come on man, what we doing out here man?

Masks a plenty, with plenty of positive marks on Amazon. Just a note, these are not vegan friendly, so take that into consideration for the gal you’re buying for.

Named one of the best books of the year by several publications, American Spy is the story of a young African American woman who is an intelligence officer with the FBI during the height of the Cold War with a stalled out career. The opportunity to join a task force aimed at intervening with a revolutionary leader in Africa leads to eventually having a hand in the coup that will bring him down. This story deals her struggle being a young black female in a world dominated by an old boys club, the power and seduction of her femininity, and what it means to be an American.

For the girl or women that always has her nails painted (and does it herself). Nifty little gadget.

One of our favorite skin care brands, Caudalie products are luxurious, effective, and smell delightful. Perfect for dry hands winter can bring on.

Popsockets are one of those things that seem kind of trendy and annoying until you get one and are actually able to experience how useful they really are. Great for small tablets too.

Got a gal pal that admires the Ruth Bader Ginsburg? Here you go. Obviously not for everyone, depending on the political leanings of the recipient.

A lightly whipped moisturizer that smells delicious and absorbs quickly. Vegan, cruelty free (no animal testing), and free from harmful chemicals – no parabens, no petrochemicals – so she can feel great about slathering it on.

Do you and your lady friend enjoy playing Cards Against Humanity? Or is she maybe just a little bit irreverent and enjoys a good dirty joke? Then this might be the game for her. Thought up from the creators of Cyanide and Happiness, the popular webcomic, players put their cards together to create not-for-kids comics about sex, violence, relationships and more.

A favorite. These headphones are fantastic for runs in the hills, listening to favorite podcasts, ignoring the people around you…you get it. Sweatproof, affordable and surprisingly comfortable.

If this is for her, you know it, and she’ll love it.

This is a fun and whimsy mug for the cat lover in your life. Heat activated, so the kitty’s face appears as the mug is filled. Charming. Editor’s Note: Normally I ain’t into “whimsy,” but, I would totally dig this. To the cat-haters, don’t get after me and my wee whiskered dudes. Those seven legs of professinal napping are some of the best things to ever happen to me. You come after my cats (or my dog), and you can hit the bricks.

“Essential oil-infused aromatherapy tablets turn your shower into a mood-transforming spa.” That sounds reason enough for me.

This would be a fun way to spend some quality time together, while exploring some classic and iconic cinema. Before or after you watch the movie, scratch off each title and reveal some movie related artwork. Click here to see a partial list of the movies included.