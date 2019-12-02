Cyber Monday 2019 – Deals for Men & Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. Cyber Monday is a big time bonus, with sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers for the web savvy crowd (such as free shipping no minimum deals). Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.
Bonobos: 35% off w/ LETSCYBER
- Unconstructed Italian Wool Solid & Patterned Sportcoats – $292.50 ($450)
- Bonobos Italian Wool Car Coat – $291.20 ($448)
- The Stretch Italian Wool Topcoat – $323.70 ($498)
- The Wool Cashmere Peacoat – $323.70 ($498)
- Travel Jeans – $63.70 ($98)
- Stretch Wool Dress Pants – $128.70 ($198)
- Corduroy 5-Pocket Pants – $63.70 ($98)
- Stretch Washed Chinos – $63.70 ($98)
Yes we did a separate post full of picks. The undisputed menswear king of Cyber Monday. Born on the interwebz so of course they saved their best deal for today. Can’t speak highly enough for their barely-there, unconstructed Italian Sportcoats. I know Bonobos is known for their pants, but their blazers are the bee’s knees.
Nordstrom: CYBER SALE 2019
- Ted Baker Passport Quilted Front Fleece Jacket – $139.49 ($279)
- Bose QuietComfort 35 Wireless Over-Ear Headphones II w Google Assistant in Sliver or Black – $279 ($349)
- Made in Italy GREATS Royale Sneaker – $134.25 ($179)
- Nordstrom Taylor Trim Fit Overcoat – $199 ($349)
- Cole Haan Feathercraft Grand Plain Toe Boot – $129.90 ($200)
- Jack Black 33 oz All-Over Wash – $32 ($48)
- Made in the USA Red Wing 6″ Moc Toe Boots – $210 ($280)
More picks in this separate post if you want ’em. Seems like Nordstrom has actually added some stuff to their already enormous sale section over the last 24-48 hours? As always, everything ships and returns for free. Sale is scheduled to end today, 12/2. Don’t forget the spend $125 get $25, spend $250 get $50, spend $400 get $100 deal. Yes there are lots of exclusions, but you’ll get your gift card via email no later than January 17, 2020, and you have until March 15th 2020 to spend it. Not bad!
Macys: New Blue Dial Seiko 5 Sports Watch on Sale for $188.80
Was sitting at full price ($295) for a bit there. Now for Cyber Monday? Under $200. It’s a looker for sure. Head here for a review of the new Seiko 5 Sports line.
Amazon: Select Cyber Monday Deals
- Peak Velocity Men’s Tech-Stretch Short Sleeve Quick-Dry Athletic-fit T-Shirt – $10.86 ($19)
- Peak Velocity Men’s Long Sleeve Athletic-Fit Shirt – $18.85 ($29)
- Peak Velocity Men’s Black Ops Quarter-zip Water-resistant Athletic-fit Hoodie – $36.75 ($49)
- Jabra Elite Active 65t Earbuds – True Wireless Earbuds with Charging Case – $139.99 ($189.99)
- Herschel Novel Duffel Bag – $54.99 ($90)
It’s pure Amazon. Meaning… random. I’d honestly suggest checking out anything you buy regularly on Amazon to see if it’s getting a deal. Chances are decent that it is, but, there’s a lot that’s not. Goodthreads seems to be excluded. Lots of Peak Velocity is up for a deal though (and you can head here for an overall look at that Amazon exclusive active-wear brand.) So yeah. Let’s get after that New Year’s Resolution early, shall we? For what it’s worth (which perhaps to you isn’t much, and that’s fine,) those earbuds are what I wear to the gym. Much more secure than AirPods.
Banana Republic: 50% off full price NO BR Merch Exclusions
- Water-Resistant Quilted Bomber Jacket – $134.50 ($269)
- Italian Car Coat in Solid Navy – $189 ($378)
- Fair Isle Cardigan Sweater – $84.50 ($169)
- Slim Corduroy Shirt Jacket – $69.50 ($139)
- Wool Cotton Sweater Blazer – $149 ($298)
- Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket – $99 ($198)
And once again, head here for all our picks from this sale. Still rolling, half off, no BR merch exclusions. Don’t forget the everyday extra 10% off at checkout for card-members with BRCARD. Free shipping no minimum too with BRSHIP.
Target: 30% off Men’s Clothes including Goodfellow & Co
- Standard Fit Corduroy Blazer in Natural Brown – $34.99 ($49.99)
- Slim Selvedge Jeans in Indigo – $27.99 ($39.99)
- Standard Fit Sleeveless Quilted Midweight Vest – $20.99 ($29.99)
- Slim Fit Hennepin Chino Pants in Olive – $16.09 ($22.99)
- Regular Fit Long Sleeve Jersey Henley Shirt – $10.49 ($14.99)
The already inexpensive now gets even more affordable. Head here for a review of a bunch of Target’s F/W 2019 Goodfellow line, and head here if you want some ideas on how to wear the collection.
EXPRESS: 50% off just about everything + Free Shipping no Min.
- Recycled Wool Water-Resistant Herringbone Topcoat – $149 ($298)
- Water-Resistant Sherpa Lined Wool-Blend Trucker Jacket – $84 ($168)
- Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Hooded Sweater – $39.95 ($79.90)
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating V-Neck Sweater – $34.95 ($69.90)
- Printed Moisture-Wicking Short-Sleeve Cotton/Spandex Performance Henley – $19.95 ($39.90)
Another last chance. Half off, almost no exclusions. That means their merino will be/is on sale. Nice and lightweight but strong. And unlike UNIQLO, which can sometimes struggle with fit these days, EXPRESS stuff has a nice slim fit to it.
Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off… Including Factory 2nds
- Factory 2nds Bond Street Cap-Toe Oxford – $223.20 ($279)
- Liverpool Chelsea Dress Boot – $255.20 ($319)
- Factory 2nds Carlyle Plain-toe Oxfords – $199.20 ($249)
- Factory 2nd Higgins Mill Weatherproof Boot w/ Dainite Rubber Sole – $239.20 ($299)
Last chance guys. Picks above are limited to the factory 2nds section. And don’t forget. There’s a $25 restocking fee on returned Factory 2nds. And they’re a risk.
Huckberry: Select Cyber Monday Specials
- Finisterre Nimbus Jacket – $131.98 ($189)
- Finisterre Nebulas Jacket – $133.98 ($224)
- Made in Portugal 80% Lambswool / 20% Nylon Finisterre Hawkes Crew – $75.98 ($109)
- Flint & Tinder 365 Pants in Slim or Straight Fit – $83.30 ($98)
- Made in Portugal New Movements Sneakers – $129.98 ($200)
- Yamazaki Tower Deskbar – $19.98 ($30)
- Made in Italy Astorflex Chukkas – $105 – $120 ($150)
A bunch more stuff has been added to their big Black Friday – Cyber Monday push. A note on the rarely if ever on sale Flint & Tinder 365 pants: Those are no longer made in the USA (drat)… so, be aware of that. But those oxfords are.
Black Lapel: 10% off one item, 15% off 2 items, 20% off 3 or more items
- Charcoal Wool Suit – $449.10 ($499)
- Navy Super 110s Wool Suit – $449.10 ($499)
- Blue Windowpane Shadow Check Suit – $629.10 ($699)
- Light Blue Gray Sharkskin Blazer – $404.10 ($449)
This is a personal opinion, but to me, of all the online-custom suit companies out there, Black Lapel is one of if not the best. They don’t chop their suit jackets (imagine that). They were one of the first to ask for (faceless) posture pics and shoulder slope shapes. If you’re tough to fit (like me) I’d highly suggest giving them a try. I’m a big fan of the ability to add single pleats (not the multi accordian style) to their suit trousers so you can get a little more room for badonkadonk. Also, I like a ticket pocket every once in a while. That’s also an option.
J. Crew: 50% off select / extra 50% off sale w/ MONDAY
- Sussex quilted jacket with eco-friendly PrimaLoft – $74 ($148)
- Ludlow shawl-collar velvet blazer – $149 ($298)
- Merino wool snowflake shawl cardigan in reverse-knit jacquard – $99 ($198)
- Unisex 1990 MacAlister boot in suede – $74 ($148)
- Goodyear Welted Kenton Cap Toe, Pacer, or Chelsea Boots – $124 ($248) review of the pacers can be found here.
- Abingdon weekender duffel – $149 ($298)
Lotta stuff has sold out. Lots. But at least those Kenton boots are still getting the cut. Extra 50% off the sale section too.
Jack Erwin: 20% off orders of $150+ w/ THANKS
- Watts Brogue Cap-Toe Oxford – $180 ($225)
- Ellis Rubber Sole Chelsea Boot – $180 ($225)
- Leroy Plain-Toe Double Monk Strap – $180 ($225)
- Reade Chukka Boot – $132 ($165)
A rare one from Jack Erwin. They just don’t do a lot of sales. Ends today, Cyber Monday 12/2.
GAP: 50% off Everything w/ GAPCYBER + Extra 10% off w/ GOBIG
- Flannel-Lined Khakis in Slim Fit with GapFlex – $31.47 ($69.95)
- 60% Cotton/30% Nylon/10% Wool Waffle Stitch Chest Stripe Sweater – $31.47 ($69.95)
- 60% Cotton/30% Nylon/10% Wool Marled Stripe Sweater – $31.47 ($69.95)
- ColdControl Lightweight Puffer Jacket – $57.60 ($128)
- Slim Jeans with GapFlex – $31.47 ($69.95)
- Slim Fit Cords with GapFlex – $31.47 ($69.95)
- Icon Corduroy Jacket – $40.47 ($89.95)
- Wool Blend Chunky V-Neck Sweater – $35.97 ($79.95)
- Cold Control Max Modern Parka Jacket – $89.10 ($198)
- Cold Control City Parka – $66.60 ($148)
Half off AND an additional 10% off with the code(s). Plus free shipping no minimum now for the Cyber Monday thing, with the code SHIPIT.
The Tie Bar: 20% off sitewide w/ WOW20
- Italian Wool Neckties – $28 per ($35)
- Wool Pocket Squares – $9.60 – $11.20 per ($12 – $14)
- Pointed Tip Knit or Wool Silk Ties – $20 ($25)
Can’t recall them doing a site-wide sale in recent memory? So, kinda a big deal. Big fan of their Italian Vitale Barberis wool collection. Their pointed tip knit ties are pretty cool too. Something different there, instead of the usual squared off look you get with other knit ties.
Spier & Mackay: 20% off almost sitewide w/ BF2019
- Goodyear Welted, Made in Portugal Oxfords, Monks, and Loafers – $198.40 ($248)
- Navy Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Charcoal Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $318.40 ($398)
- Super 130s Wool Midnight Tux – $398.40 ($498)
- Zignone Blue Check Sportcoat – $262.40 ($328)
- Navy Hopsack Blazer – $238.40 ($298)
- “Core” line of Super 120s Merino Wool Suits – $262.40 ($328) they do make more expensive suits, but the core line is $328
Extended through tomorrow, 12/3. Just about exclusion free here. Exclusions are the new arrival oxfords, the navy and medium gray VBC flannel trousers, and any made to order suits. So that means their new Goodyear Welted shoes are on sale. Tuxedos too. Hot diggity. Review of their new line of shoes can be found here.
Nike: 25% off select w/ CYBER
The Pick: Killshot 2 in Gray or Green – $67.50 ($90)
*Gasps*
Old Navy: 50% off almost everything
- Brushed Herringbone Hooded Puffer Jacket – $45 ($89.99)
- Dynamic Fleece Color-Blocked Zip Hoodie – $25 ($49.99)
- Go-H20 Water-Resistant Hooded Puffer Jacket – $40 ($79.99)
- Slim Built-In-Flex Jeans For Men – $20 ($39.99)
- Slim Built-In Flex Five-Pocket Corduroy Pants For Men – $22.50 ($44.99)
- Chunky Thermal-Knit Built-In Flex Henley for Men – $15 ($29.99)
I don’t have any recent experience with Old Navy outwear, but… there’s potential here. As long as those things don’t feel like you’re wearing a hefty hefty cinch sack? They could be real winners for the Cyber Monday price. Also, those hoodies could be great, cheap options for getting you to and from the gym in the colder months. Plenty more active wear can be found here.
Also Worth a Mention:
- East Dane: 15% off $200, 20% off $500, 25% off $800 + an additional 10% off w/ MORE19
- Form Function Form: 25% off w/ FFFanksGiving
- Club Monaco: 30% off Full Price + Extra 40% off sale w/ CYBERMONDAY
- Hill City: 20% off w/ HCHOLIDAY
- Timex: 25% off + Free Shipping w/ CYBER25 (exclusions are what you’d expect)
- Bombas: 20% off sitewide w/ HOLIDAY20
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 30% off everything w/ CYBERAF
- H&M: 30% off Everything
Note: This post will be updated as more sales come down the pike. Got a tip on an extra good Cyber Monday Sale? Send those into joe@dappered.com.