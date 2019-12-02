Cyber Monday 2019 – Deals for Men & Picks

Retail analysts used to dismiss Cyber Monday as little more than a joke compared to the in-store Black Friday onslaught. Times have changed. A lot. Cyber Monday is a big time bonus, with sometimes slightly different and potentially better offers for the web savvy crowd (such as free shipping no minimum deals). Expect this post to be updated throughout the day.

Yes we did a separate post full of picks. The undisputed menswear king of Cyber Monday. Born on the interwebz so of course they saved their best deal for today. Can’t speak highly enough for their barely-there, unconstructed Italian Sportcoats. I know Bonobos is known for their pants, but their blazers are the bee’s knees.

More picks in this separate post if you want ’em. Seems like Nordstrom has actually added some stuff to their already enormous sale section over the last 24-48 hours? As always, everything ships and returns for free. Sale is scheduled to end today, 12/2. Don’t forget the spend $125 get $25, spend $250 get $50, spend $400 get $100 deal. Yes there are lots of exclusions, but you’ll get your gift card via email no later than January 17, 2020, and you have until March 15th 2020 to spend it. Not bad!

Was sitting at full price ($295) for a bit there. Now for Cyber Monday? Under $200. It’s a looker for sure. Head here for a review of the new Seiko 5 Sports line.

It’s pure Amazon. Meaning… random. I’d honestly suggest checking out anything you buy regularly on Amazon to see if it’s getting a deal. Chances are decent that it is, but, there’s a lot that’s not. Goodthreads seems to be excluded. Lots of Peak Velocity is up for a deal though (and you can head here for an overall look at that Amazon exclusive active-wear brand.) So yeah. Let’s get after that New Year’s Resolution early, shall we? For what it’s worth (which perhaps to you isn’t much, and that’s fine,) those earbuds are what I wear to the gym. Much more secure than AirPods.

And once again, head here for all our picks from this sale. Still rolling, half off, no BR merch exclusions. Don’t forget the everyday extra 10% off at checkout for card-members with BRCARD. Free shipping no minimum too with BRSHIP.

The already inexpensive now gets even more affordable. Head here for a review of a bunch of Target’s F/W 2019 Goodfellow line, and head here if you want some ideas on how to wear the collection.

Another last chance. Half off, almost no exclusions. That means their merino will be/is on sale. Nice and lightweight but strong. And unlike UNIQLO, which can sometimes struggle with fit these days, EXPRESS stuff has a nice slim fit to it.

Last chance guys. Picks above are limited to the factory 2nds section. And don’t forget. There’s a $25 restocking fee on returned Factory 2nds. And they’re a risk.

A bunch more stuff has been added to their big Black Friday – Cyber Monday push. A note on the rarely if ever on sale Flint & Tinder 365 pants: Those are no longer made in the USA (drat)… so, be aware of that. But those oxfords are.

This is a personal opinion, but to me, of all the online-custom suit companies out there, Black Lapel is one of if not the best. They don’t chop their suit jackets (imagine that). They were one of the first to ask for (faceless) posture pics and shoulder slope shapes. If you’re tough to fit (like me) I’d highly suggest giving them a try. I’m a big fan of the ability to add single pleats (not the multi accordian style) to their suit trousers so you can get a little more room for badonkadonk. Also, I like a ticket pocket every once in a while. That’s also an option.

Lotta stuff has sold out. Lots. But at least those Kenton boots are still getting the cut. Extra 50% off the sale section too.

A rare one from Jack Erwin. They just don’t do a lot of sales. Ends today, Cyber Monday 12/2.

Half off AND an additional 10% off with the code(s). Plus free shipping no minimum now for the Cyber Monday thing, with the code SHIPIT.

Can’t recall them doing a site-wide sale in recent memory? So, kinda a big deal. Big fan of their Italian Vitale Barberis wool collection. Their pointed tip knit ties are pretty cool too. Something different there, instead of the usual squared off look you get with other knit ties.

Extended through tomorrow, 12/3. Just about exclusion free here. Exclusions are the new arrival oxfords, the navy and medium gray VBC flannel trousers, and any made to order suits. So that means their new Goodyear Welted shoes are on sale. Tuxedos too. Hot diggity. Review of their new line of shoes can be found here.

The Pick: Killshot 2 in Gray or Green – $67.50 ($90)

*Gasps*

I don’t have any recent experience with Old Navy outwear, but… there’s potential here. As long as those things don’t feel like you’re wearing a hefty hefty cinch sack? They could be real winners for the Cyber Monday price. Also, those hoodies could be great, cheap options for getting you to and from the gym in the colder months. Plenty more active wear can be found here.

Also Worth a Mention: