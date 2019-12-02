Steal Alert: Bonobos 35% off sitewide Cyber Monday 2019

The biggest sale of the year for Bonobos, I do believe. And there are a ton of Bonobos fans out there. So listen up guys. It’s here. Now, Bonobos was born on the internet when there were still people in the retail world saying: “You have to be in malls! How can you only be on the internet?”

Things change. Fast. Speaking of fast, this 35% off sitewide code LETSCYBER expires today, Monday 12/2. Off we go.

I know that Bonobos was founded as a pants company, and their chinos and how they fit are their “thing.” But to me? These unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool sportcoats are the best thing they make. Period. And they make some mighty fine other things. Super airy but still 4-season appropriate Italian hopsack wool. It drapes great, it feels great, it breathes exceptionally well. And the barely-there construction ensures that you wear the sportcoat. The sportcoat doesn’t wear you. NOTE: Most of the solid options are oddly, on sale at post time. With the code they drop to $234. That’s not just a good deal, that’s an excellent deal.

Made in Italy. Blake stitched. A few styles to pick from. Haven’t seen these in person yet, but, there’s promise here. Efforting an in person. Standby for that.

For those that want some plaids or checks to their sportcoats, but still want the super unconstructed nature of what Bonobos offers with this model. Plenty of year round looks as well as darker, more saturated patterns for the colder weather.

A crisper, more workplace appropriate chino, that’s still 97% cotton (and 3% elastane) so you can easily machine wash and dry them. They’re the work chino you actually want to wear.

What’s the difference between these and the unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats? The lining. They’re either fully lined or butterfly lined in the back with a full lining up front. They also have some strategically placed interior pockets to hold your necessities while on the move (say passport, wallet, etc.) Wool fabrics are a bit different too. A little smoother. Still, terrific sportcoats and good for those who prefer a bit more structure (but still far from the hard shouldered stuff your Uncle Harold wore in the 80s). Most are all Italian wool with some stretch, while others are wool/cotton blends.

Are there cheaper cords out there? Yes there are. But some of you guys really, really like your Bonobos stuff. So, here be the new cords from Bonobos. Fabric mix is interesting this year: 78% Cotton, 20% Modal, 2% Elastane.

These are the new flagship (the old, 100% cotton flagship has been retired). Bonobos was built on pants, and for good reason. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

Super soft. Made in America from Italian brushed 97% cotton / 3% elastane. People will want to touch your pants.

Oh man. That burgundy plaid option. That is ALL kinds of right. Car Coats = single breasted, and often a tad shorter than your average topcoat, but still long enough to protect your suit or sportcoat tail. 66% Wool, 31% Polyamide, 2% Acrylic, 1% Polyester. Half lined.

I know they’re expensive. But still. These are their top of the line jeans. Plenty of stretch: 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. A bit like BR’s Rapid movement fabric, but maybe a little better. Lots of washes. Shown above left is the resin rinse in size 32×28, athletic fit, on Jason’s 5’7″/180 frame.

Lots of wool/cotton and cotton blends here. Just depends on the pattern or color you’re after.

Cozy. Very cozy. Six different colors to pick from. Lots of fits. Flannel pattern changes depending on which color you’re after.

That is a LOT of coat. I mean, it’s not super long or super puffy or anything, but boy. That could be something. Six button front = perfect for everything from sweaters + jeans to suits (it’ll be long enough to cover your jacket tail). Sherpa collar is removable, for those times when you want to stand out a little… less. Water repellent 70% Wool, 20% Polyamide, 10% Cashmere fabric.

Here’s why these almost certainly fused, 60% Wool, 40% Polyester suits are getting a mention. The fit. The Bonobos fit is tough to replicate. A lot of guys with either super slim OR super thick legs swear by it (and yes, even those of you somewhere in between). And $400, I’d say just get a Spier and Mackay. But here? At $260? That’s less than a J. Crew Factory Thompson. So yeah. I think this qualifies as a deal. Plus, these are sold as suit separates. So you’re not locked into some suit “drop” zone, and the pants come pre-hemmed. Perhaps you could even skip the tailor. 3 1/4″ lapels here. Side vents in the rear. They do say the jackets are slightly shorter. Fingers crossed they’re not chopped.

Mr. Worf, set phasers on full debonair.

Pretty spendy for cotton/cashmere, but the Bonobos slim fit is something a lot of guys chase after. Also shown at the top of the post, albeit in the all but sold out “oatmeal” option.

A more saturated, 5-pocket style of do anything pants. Nine different colors to pick from. Four fits, and FIVE lengths to pick from. Great for guys who are short, tall, and everything in between.

Dead simple in shape and design, so that’s why you can get away with a louder pattern like a big houndstooth. Also shown at the top of the post.

Stretch wools for the office crowd. 99% wool and 1% elastane for comfort. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Lots of fits as well.

A suede jacket for those that don’t want to shell out for suede. Because it’s not suede. It’s cotton. A brushed cotton that feels a bit like suede. No moles were injured in the making of this jacket. At least, I don’t think they were.

Felted for extra softness. Could be used as a warmer “house” sweater, or, a lighter winter jacket. Or, another layer to throw on under a coat if it’s SUPER friggin’ cold out.

Did someone say… Yak?

The 35% off everything code LETSCYBER ends today, Monday 11/2. Works on full price as well as sale stuff.