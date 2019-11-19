The Podcast Playlist – November 2019

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

The Tim Ferriss Show is one of those podcasts that covers a wide range of topics. Looking to develop a better morning routine? Check out episode #253 “Morning Routines and Strategies” from July 19, 2017. Or maybe you’re looking to have more confidence in your investment skills, in which case episode #338 “Howard Marks – How to Invest with Clear Thinking” from September 25, 2019 is more to your linking. Concerned about your personal privacy and security? Episode #387 “Tristan Harris – Fighting Skynet and Firewalling Attention” from September 19, 2019 is for you. What sets The Tim Ferriss Show apart from other business podcasts is the diversity of the guests. LeBron James, Edward Norton, Jon Favreau, and Marc Andreesen have all had a guest spot on the show. The challenge? Finding the time to listen to the episode. Clocking in anywhere from one hour to two and a half hours, with most episodes averaging 2 hours in length, The Tim Ferriss Show is not for the faint of heart.

The trouble with listening to the Gravy podcast is that whenever the episode comes to an end, I am always looking to get something to eat. This podcast alone could be responsible for any weight gain I may have experienced recently. Gravy is more than a straight up food podcast. The stories are told from a distinctly American South point of view, highlighting how Southern culinary choices have influenced a whole region of the country. “Biscuit Blues” from August 15, 2019 is one my favourites as the show mixes the history of blues music with the selling of commonplace grocery items such as cornmeal and flour. The episode “Bottled Myth” from February 21, 2019 explores the history of moonshine and how hillbilly culture, once an offensive stereotype, has come to the fore of Southern marketing. Finally from January 25, 2018 “Home with the Armadillo: The Austin Sound, with a Side of Nachos” showcased how country music when combined with rock-and-roll creates a distinctive Austin sound. Throw in some beer, nachos and a mixing of cultures, and you’re left with some great story telling. While Gravy might not be a foodie podcast per se, the storytelling and the production values make it topnotch listening.

A twice-a-week podcast (despite the “weekly” name) that excels at all things Football. Not too serious but still well informed. The rotating panel is always excellent, varied, can get into the weeds/tactics if necessary, and often irreverent. The format and pacing of the show is fantastic. It is the same show that can discuss the statistics around Manchester City’s tendency to utilize “professional” fouls as a means to disrupt opponent rhythm, while later on in the program it will inform you that the Chinese Tapei National Team recently called up… Emilio Estevez. If you want a podcast about soccer that isn’t overly serious about soccer, yet still very much “knows its onions,” then here’s your podcast.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.