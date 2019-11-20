Steal Alert: Banana Republic 52% off Core Temp Chinos, Rapid Movement Jeans, & More

So Banana Republic is trying to get a quiet jump on the Black Friday/Cyber Monday madness, by way of a secret weapon…

Pants.

And when you think about it, this is brilliant in terms of marketing. They give us all a little nudge (hey you… want some pants? Pants that are usually excluded, with a discount that’s probably a tad better than what we’ll do next week? You know you want to.) Yet they’re still fully remaining in the big Black Friday – Cyber Monday game. Because it’s not sitewide. Just pants. They’re “holding off.” For now.

Anyway, it’s a better than good deal. Through Friday, 11/22, they’re offering 52% off pants (40% off + extra 20% off.) Like, almost all their pants. Jeans too. And cardmembers should still be able to knock an additional 10% off all that with the code BRCARD (total = 56.8% off). Off we go with some picks. Big thanks to Justin W. for the tip!!

Lightweight, breathable, and absurdly comfortable. Worthy of year-round wear. Almost always excluded. Full review here. Lots of colors to pick from. Slim fit.

A dressier version than the core temp chino. Made from 59% cotton, 39% polyester, 2% elastane, these have a slightly different makeup than the Core Temp Chinos (the former have 4% more cotton, the same polyester, and by default, 4% less elastane). Does this make a difference in how they feel? Not really. They breathe well like the chinos, they’re similarly light weight yet sturdy, they have the same care instructions (machine wash), and they are stretchy. A “swish swish” sound? Not unless you have dog ears. It’s safe to say that if you believe that the Core Temp Chinos are the perfect chino, you’ll feel the same way about the dress pants. Full review here.

Obligatory mention. Full review can be found here. Plenty of fits and washes to pick from. Pair shown above is the athletic tapered in the “rinse” shade. Size shown above is a 34×30 on 5’10″/200lbs. Enormous fan of these. Didn’t think they’d be included. Thought this would be limited to just chinos and dress pants.

BR’s hugely popular traveler 5-pockets, only in a super soft, moleskin like, brushed fabric for the colder months. Available in slim, athletic tapered, and skinny fits. Often excluded. Strangely, these are in included but the non-heathered, standard Traveler 5-pockets are excluded. Odd.

Another denim legend from Banana Republic. After over a THOUSAND reviews on the BR site, these things still have a 4.6 out of 5 star rating. Full review here. What’s the difference between these and the Rapid Movement? The RM looks a little more jean like. I think. These are more high performance. They look and feel great though. Just slim fits. No athletic tapered (which the Rapid Movement does have).

Tons of fits and colors available. Slim, athletic tapered, straight, and more. A regular weight chino. Not as airy as the core temp. They do definitely have more stretch than an average stretch chino. Maybe not as stretchy as the rapid movement denim, but, more flexible. 90% cotton, 8% poly, 2% spandex. Clean hook and bar closure front.

A new addition to the Banana Republic denim arsenal. Also surprised that these are up for this fat discount. More than a few colors/washes to pick from. Just slim fit at present. In person review can be found over here.

The 40% + an extra 20% off pants deal at Banana Republic ends Friday, 11/22.