Quick Picks: Extra 50% off Banana Republic’s Sale Section

BIG IMPORTANT UPDATE

It looks like much or all of this could be final sale? If memory serves, BR used to have a red FINAL SALE tag next to the price when browsing. Now? It’s at the bottom of the page, or shows when you add the item to your bag. So I don’t know what’s going on. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip.

Being on the BR promotions team must be Sisyphean. They just got done with a big Friends and Family sale (good only on full price) which featured a ton of their new fall/winter goods. And now? They run headlong into their sale section and drop a fat, extra 50% off already marked down prices deal. Now sometimes the BR sale section isn’t that hot. This time? It’s prettttttty good. Off we go with some picks.

Seems a little early for corduroy shirts to be hitting the sale section, doesn’t it? Fine wale. Pretty spendy to start out ($100 retail is pushing it, not that anyone pays retail for BR stuff) but more palatable now.

WHUT. 50% wool, 45% cotton, 5% silk Italian fabric. Just butterfly lined in the back. Could be… Suitsupply like, for J. Crew Factory price? Maybe?

No day like today to upgrade from that plastic Ziploc bag you keep your toiletries in when you travel. Full review of this thing can be found here.

All cotton. Not a traditionally styled sportcoat, but more of that chore-jacket look that’s supposed to not be quite as sharp and crisp looking. To be worn with henelys and t-shirts and untucked OCBDs and chambray shirts. So basically, perfect for right now. Navy is starting to get tight on sizes, but the olive has plenty left.

Slap a black patch with white lettering on the lower right, jump in a time machine and head back to 2012, and Jack Spade is selling this thing for $200. Or, you could buy it for $44, now. Live in the present man! Or don’t. I don’t care. I mean, I can’t tell you to live in the present. I literally have an oil lamp at home. Which I use often.

84% cotton, 14% modal, 2% spandex. Just half lined in the back. The kind of “medium blue” blazer that can easily pull lots of duty, year round. Looks great with jeans (as shown above), and will look great with lightweight chinos come springtime. Lots of sizes available. Well reviewed too.

Core temp in a 5-pocket jean-like style? Terrific. Still just the Aiden slim fits though. But nicely affordable, now that they’re in the sale section and getting the extra 50% off.

Micro patterns. They’re many a fella’s friend. Why? Because they’re interesting, but still pretty subtle. Even the dots. Yes really. Works especially well if you wear a lot of solids. (Which, well, that’s kinda a foundation to most wardrobes. Solids.) Slim fit, and made from their Pima Cotton / Tech blend.

Just quarter lined. Made from the same lightweight but strong feeling, breathable, mainly cotton, core-temp fabric as their chinos. Not bad at all. For reference, a 42R fit 5’10″/200lbs just fine off the rack (shown at the top of the post in the “stone” shade).

Perfect time for a shirt jacket, no? I think shirt jackets sometimes are neither shirty enough, nor jackety enough. This one, with the zipper up front, SHOULD be jackety enough. I think. I believe. Fabric is 90% cotton, 8% polyester, 2% spandex.

Dear Banana Republic. PLEASE make your standard core temp chino in athletic tapered. You currently only make it in slim fit. And it’s driving some of us with the thicker legs to consider cargo pants. LOOK AT WHAT YOU HAVE DONE TO US.

I like the stripes. And sometimes, that’s all you need. Honeycomb textured stitch.

BR’s stand alone wool dress pant for those of us on team leg day. 99% wool and 1% elastane. Most sizes available, but some of the inseams are starting to go fast? Might have to get them tailored. But I mean, $44 wool pants? Sure thing.

Florals. They’re not just for your granny’s couch anymore. And $16 for that dark blue option? Worth a shot. Perhaps. 100% cotton this time.

Out of season! But that’s why it’s more than half off. A 68% linen, 32% cotton blend and is just half lined in the back. Cool shade of blue with a houndstooth pattern. Could still go decently well with jeans, but, feels like more of a summery thing.

The jogger chino hybrid that is absolutely confounding to some of us. That’s a lot of elastic at the waist there, but at least they kept it off the cuffs.

All I know is that if I tried to sit on top of the back of a crappy lawn chair like that, I’d end up arse-over-teakettle and splitting my head open. I am also the type of person who, as a kid, wanted to see if a garden rake would really spring up and hit you in the face if you stepped on it. Y’know, like it does in the cartoons. Hey guess what, IT DOES.

This extra 50% off Banana Republic sale items deal, no code needed, ends today, 11/6/19. Please don’t sit on the back of your lawn chairs, and for the love of Zeus don’t step on garden rakes. Especially on purpose.