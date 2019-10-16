The Podcast Playlist – October 2019

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears. It’s October and that means Halloween. And that means horror, so read on…if you dare!

The Magnus Institute is an organization located in England tasked with research into the unexplained. Regular people come in off the street and share their experiences with archivist Jonathan Sims, who records their conversations and then tasks Institute staff with investigating what they’ve been told. The podcast is serialized, meaning listeners have to start with Episode 1 “Angler Fish” from March 23, 2016 and work their way forward. Episodes run in length anywhere from 25 to 35 minutes and include a cast of diverse characters, each with their own quirks. Seasons one and two have some, what I feel, are truly scary storytelling. Especially if you are listening to the stories while wearing headphone and sitting in a darkened room. The next time you’re in England, you might find yourself looking for the Magnus Institute to share a tale of your own.

With a name like “The NoSleep Podcast” you know exactly what you’re getting. Tales to keep you up at night as your mind churns through the possibilities from each story. Episodes feature anywhere from one to three stories, with each story told by one main storyteller and supported with additional voice talent. The episodes are well produced and the voice actors are topnotch. Episodes are stand alone and self contained. So if you miss a week or more, you’re not left scrambling to catch up with the story-line. Start with episode 08 from season 13 released on August 10, 2019. Follow that with episode 23 from Season 12, released on May 18, 2019 and finish off with episode 20 from season 11, released on October 13, 2018.

Spooked is an off-shoot of the popular Snap Judgment podcast hosted by Glynn Washington and features a weekly user submitted true life haunted/spectral story for the months of September and October. What makes Spooked compelling listening is the way in which the stories are told. Ordinary people, sitting down in front of the microphone, and recording their experiences. No sound effects. No dramatic takes. Just simple storytelling. Believe the stories or not, it becomes clear in listening to the podcast that the people telling the tales are not out seeking fame or fortune. They just want to share their tale. The nice thing about this podcast is the feed only comes alive for two months of the year. The rest of the time, the feed stays dormant. Start with “Something In The Walls” from September 20, 2018, then move on to “The Summoning” from October 15, 2017 before really getting freaked out with “Sharp Tooth Boy” from September 13, 2019.

