Style Scenario: Halloween Costume – Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

As an adult, there are a few hard and fast rules I have for Halloween costumes: 1. Wear clothing that you either already own or, if you have to purchase it, could be worn as part of your regular wardrobe; 2. Go with a look that’s classic, timely, or both; and 3. No masks (Like sweating and being uncomfortable after five minutes? A mask will do that. Like milk on a hot day, it’s a bad choice.). With this costume idea from 2018’s Academy Award-winning Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse, you can stylishly follow all of these rules.

Spider-Man/Peter B. Parker: So why Spider-Man (pronunciation explainer here) when there are so many other Marvel Cinematic Universe and DC Extended Universe super heroes to choose from? And why this Spider-Man? In part, it’s because of the rules above. Also, while most comic book movies are at best “great for a comic book movie,” this is simply a great movie. And then there are the characteristics of this version of Spider-Man: He’s charming, in good-ish shape, doesn’t shave every day, and some might say he enjoys fast food. These are all things I’m happy to incorporate into my Halloween costume.*

The Jacket: Old Navy Canvas Built-In Flex Stowaway-Hood Military Jacket in Olive – $27.97. Is there a more versatile fall jacket? With four exterior pockets, two hand-warmers, one interior pocket, and a stowaway hood, you can wear this throughout the season, and then again in the spring. For today, you’ll also be a dead ringer for the wittiest (and still friendly) neighborhood Spider-Man.

The Pants: J. Crew Factory Slim Sweatpants in Navy – $30ish. You can go with any blue (or another solid color you already own) pair of sweats. Comfort is the key. Pictured in the in person pics in this post are JCF sweats from many years ago.

The Shoes: Converse Chuck Taylor All Stars – $49.99. Technically, the costume entails a sneaker on one foot and a boot on the other, but that seems uncomfortable. Any complete pair of sneakers or boots will do. And if someone calls you out on that, you know who not to invite to next year’s party.

The Shirt: Spider-Man T-Shirt – $15.00. If you’re going to have to buy one part of a costume, it might as well be a comfortable and affordable t-shirt. Is this an exact match? No, but when else would you wear the exact match?

The (completely optional) Accessory: Spider-Man Web Slinger – $19.99. Does any adult need silly string? No, but maybe you have kids or you’ll be at a party where kids are present. And even if not, Halloween is supposed to be fun. And silly string is fun.

The Sidekick(s): Are you going to/hosting a party or otherwise celebrating Halloween with a date, your child, and/or family pet? Great, because there are six more Spider-Men/Women in the movie to choose from. Or you all can go as the same one.

*Side Note: If you already have the physical attributes of The Dude from The Big Lebowski, and want to join in on the super hero theme, of course consider showing up as Fat Thor (essentially, Fat Thor = The Dude + a hammer).

