Spier’s Navy Blazers are back, a New Timex Automatic, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Off and running. It’s Ledbury’s big anniversary sale, and for those of us who are enormous fans of their quality, their attention to detail, and that oh-so-perfect slightly lowered second button on their shirts, this is big. One fat note though: Their new, less expensive “Essentials” collection is excluded. So, that’s a bit of a bummer. 3rd party stuff and bundles are also excluded, but other than that, it should be fair game. Ten years for them. Happy decade to Ledbury!!

I know JCF’s quality and construction doesn’t seem to be where it used to be. And it seems like many guys don’t want to take the risk with J. Crew Factory any more. Yet there are some tempting new, fall-centric styles that just showed up on their site. Most of you know the drill. They get the immediate markdown when they arrive, but holding off for a week or three can net you much, much greater savings, since there’s always another (sometimes better) promo train comin’ with JCF. Especially when it comes to stuff that just showed up. Note that the extra 20% off $100+ code YAYMORE doesn’t work on suits or sportcoats.

Timex really has been making some changes. Lots of new models (both quartz, manual wind like the Marlin, and now automatic). And this new Navi “XL” automatic seems to be a huge step in the right direction. Is $260 gonna make a lot of guys dive in, especially with the new Seiko 5 line on the way? Maybe not. But some might. And kudos to Timex all the same. Japanese automatic movement here. Exhibition caseback. 41mm case size (which… isn’t XL to most but, whatever) and 20mm lugs. Leather strap comes with quick release spring-bars too in case you want to easily switch out the band on occasion. Word is this is just the FIRST of more to come in a few months? Early 2020? So stand by for those. Looking forward to seeing what they come up with.

Two things can be true: 1. Lots of brands are hyping up responsibly-made/sustainable/you can feel less bad about buying this thing. And that’s good! 2. It’s also marketing, and… I’m not sure what that means, y’know, for the big picture. Anyway, no sale here because Suitsupply doesn’t do that. They DO deliver on bang for the buck though, and everything ships and returns for free. Wool is produced by the Italian mill Vitale Barberis Canonico, and they’re saying these things have a reduced carbon footprint while also using 50L less water than normal for production. Now, to my eyes, these look like the usual, excellent, Suitsupply flannel jackets and suits and pants that they make every year with the terrific VBC Italian wool. Have they really changed their process? Or, was the process just already (more) eco friendly to begin with and they were like: “oh man this is a great marketing opportunity, why are we not flexing about this?!” I honestly don’t know. But, here we are.

For those who want to say “I’d rather be in a tent” while rolling through the airport? And you can roll. These have wheels. Which, that mashup against the classic Filson good looks is kinda odd. But not perhaps in a bad way. Lifetime warranty. Made in the USA. Spendy, but, well, “might as well have the best” is the Filson motto. 41% off via Nordstrom’s Flash Sale site, Hautelook. Event ends today, 10/24, mid day. NOTE: Well, forget that timetable. Because NordstromRack’s online site has the same bags on sale, for the same price. No deadline there.

I know, another mention in the “sales handful” that isn’t a sale, but, Spier knows what they’re doing. And while $300 is no small ask, it’s a really, really nice blazer. Super 120s hopsack wool, perfect for year-round, half-canvas, and easy to tailor, non functioning sleeve cuff buttons. Slim or contemporary fit. Ships and returns for free if it’s your first sportcoat, suit, or shoe purchase from them. Full review here, albeit in a triple patch pocket design. This newest incarnation still has lower patch pockets (helps keep it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket), and now a welt at the chest.

Also worth a mention: