Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – The Best Deal in Suits Gets Better, UNIQLO Free Shipping, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Happy Thanksgiving Canadians. (Hi Dave!) And in honor of Canadian Thanksgiving, which is today, Spier has launched a 20% off all suits code THANKS which runs through Monday. Works on full price and sale stuff. Pictured above would be their outsanding “core” suits. Available in two fits. (Slim & Contemporary, the latter being a more athletic fit.) Made from 100% Australian merino wool, now upgraded to a super 120s fabric. Lightly padded shoulders. Lined in Bemberg, not cheap & stuffy polyester. Timeless lapel width. Not too thin, not too wide. Timeless button stance. Not too high, not slung super low. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. Makes for easier tailoring. If it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, they’ll cover the return shipping. Now, with the code, they’re an absolute steal.

Not gonna be quite the same quality as big brother BR, but, BR Factory’s step down quality leads to step down… prices. And those are appreciated by plenty when it comes to targeted items. Like those “vegan” suede sneaker chelseas. Free shipping kicks in at $50, while returns will cost you a $5.95 pre-paid label. Don’t forget to use the extra 15% off code FALL at checkout.

Not a world beater of a deal, but you can mix and match styles (all extra fine merino is up for this) AND the free shipping no minimum is hugely appreciated.

Last day for this. Lotta guys swear by yee ole Brooks Brothers. They might not be the majority around these parts, but still, worth a mention.

Like wristwatches with basic field watch looks? Here’s your timepiece. BIG numerals. Aluminum case for reduced weight. Offset crown at 4 o’clock instead of the usual 3 o’clock position. 40mm. Final sale since it’s Massdrop, but it does come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Japanese Quartz. 100m water resistance. Ships November 4th.

Hooray for exclusion free! Not the top end offer (that’d be Friends and Family 50% off exclusion free, but those are rare,) but good all the same. Cardmembers can get another 10% off with BRCARD.

Also worth a mention…