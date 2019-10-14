Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – The Best Deal in Suits Gets Better, UNIQLO Free Shipping, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Spier & Mackay: 20% off all Suits w/ THANKS
- Super 120s Merino Half Canvas Wool Suit in Navy – $262.40 ($328)
- Super 120s Merino Half Canvas Wool Suit in Medium Gray – $262.40 ($328)
- Super 120s Merino Half Canvas Wool Suit in Charcoal – $262.40 ($328)
- Super 120s Merino Half Canvas Wool Suit in Medium Gray Sharkskin – $262.40 ($328)
- Super 120s Merino Half Canvas Wool Suit in Blue Sharkskin – $262.40 ($328)
Happy Thanksgiving Canadians. (Hi Dave!) And in honor of Canadian Thanksgiving, which is today, Spier has launched a 20% off all suits code THANKS which runs through Monday. Works on full price and sale stuff. Pictured above would be their outsanding “core” suits. Available in two fits. (Slim & Contemporary, the latter being a more athletic fit.) Made from 100% Australian merino wool, now upgraded to a super 120s fabric. Lightly padded shoulders. Lined in Bemberg, not cheap & stuffy polyester. Timeless lapel width. Not too thin, not too wide. Timeless button stance. Not too high, not slung super low. Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. Makes for easier tailoring. If it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, they’ll cover the return shipping. Now, with the code, they’re an absolute steal.
#2. Banana Republic Factory: 50% off + Extra 15% off w/ FALL
- Waxed Field Jacket – $42.49 ($119.99)
- Colorblock Machine Washable Merino Wool Blend Sweater – $29.74 ($69.99)
- Mixed Media Vest – $25.49 ($74.99)
- Waffle-Knit Henley – $16.99 ($39.99) multiple colors
- Quilted Zip-Up Jacket – $33.99 ($79.99) also shown at top of post
- High Top Sneaker – $33.99 ($79.99)
Not gonna be quite the same quality as big brother BR, but, BR Factory’s step down quality leads to step down… prices. And those are appreciated by plenty when it comes to targeted items. Like those “vegan” suede sneaker chelseas. Free shipping kicks in at $50, while returns will cost you a $5.95 pre-paid label. Don’t forget to use the extra 15% off code FALL at checkout.
#3. UNIQLO: Free shipping no min + Buy 2 get $10 off Sweaters
- Extra Fine Merino Cardigan – $49.90
- Extra Fine Merino V-Neck – $39.90
- Exta Fine Merino Crew Neck – $39.90
- Exta Fine Merino Long Sleeve Polo – $39.90
Not a world beater of a deal, but you can mix and match styles (all extra fine merino is up for this) AND the free shipping no minimum is hugely appreciated.
BONUS Brooks Brothers: 25% off just about everything
- Regent Fit Herringbone Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $373.50 ($498)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $96 ($128) full review here
- Made in the USA Original Button Down Oxford – $105 ($140)
Last day for this. Lotta guys swear by yee ole Brooks Brothers. They might not be the majority around these parts, but still, worth a mention.
BONUS II DROP: Bertucci A-6 Watch – $74 FINAL ($120)
Like wristwatches with basic field watch looks? Here’s your timepiece. BIG numerals. Aluminum case for reduced weight. Offset crown at 4 o’clock instead of the usual 3 o’clock position. 40mm. Final sale since it’s Massdrop, but it does come with a manufacturer’s warranty. Japanese Quartz. 100m water resistance. Ships November 4th.
BONUS III Banana Republic: 40% off Everything, no BR Merch exclusions
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $89.40 ($149)
- Slim Wool-Blend Knit Blazer – $178.80 ($298)
- Heritage Slim Italian Corduroy Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Heritage Plaid Double-Breasted Coat – $238.80 ($398)
- Italian Herringbone Topcoat – $238.80 ($398)
- Italian Car Coat – $227.40 ($379)
- Moto Zip Leather Glove – $59.10 ($98.50)
- Merino Wool Waffle-Knit Scarf – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Suede Large Tote Bag – $178.80 ($298)
- Arley Gray Suede or Brown Leather Boots – $106.80 ($178)
Hooray for exclusion free! Not the top end offer (that’d be Friends and Family 50% off exclusion free, but those are rare,) but good all the same. Cardmembers can get another 10% off with BRCARD.
Also worth a mention…
- Bonobos: Their 25% off code CLOSETSPACE ends today, 10/14. Full picks here.
- Allen Edmonds: Their Rediscover America Sale is still going strong. Full picks can be found here.
- GAP: 40% off w/ GAPFALL + Extra 10% off w/ WARMUP
- Bespoke Post: 25% off the first box for new subscribers with DAPPERED25. They asked if we thought you guys would like that, we said sure, and that’s the code they landed on. So. Yay!
- J. Crew: 40% off select regular price and an Extra 60% off sale items w/GOBIGGER, but as of early this AM there’s just not a lot in there.