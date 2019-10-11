Steal Alert: 25% off Bonobos (and their new shoes are included)

Further proof that nothing stops the promotions machine in American retail. Choo Choo people. For better or for worse.

Bonobos has jumped on the Columbo day weekend train by knocking 25% off sitewide. AND… the only exclusion this time appears to be gift cards. So their brand new shoes are also included here. Wut? Yes really. Picks are below.

Shoes are clocking in at the $186 price point with the CLOSETSPACE code. Boots are at the $223.50 level. Made in Italy. Blake stitched. A few styles to pick from. Haven’t seen these in person yet, but, there’s promise here.

Cozier than a comatose cat with cashmere fur. Lots of colors to pick from.

For my money, these unconstructed, Italian hopsack wool sportcoats are the best thing Bonobos makes. Period. And they make some mighty fine other things. Super airy but still 4-season appropriate Italian hopsack wool. It drapes great, it feels great, it breathes exceptionally well. And the barely-there construction ensures that you wear the sportcoat. The sportcoat doesn’t wear you.

For those that want some plaids or checks to their sportcoats, but still want the super unconstructed nature of what Bonobos offers with this model. Plenty of year round looks as well as darker, more saturated patterns for fall.

Are there cheaper cords out there? Yes there are. But some of you guys really, really like your Bonobos stuff. So, here be the new cords from Bonobos. Fabric mix is interesting this year: 78% Cotton, 20% Modal, 2% Elastane.

I know they’re expensive. But still. These are their top of the line jeans. Plenty of stretch: 94% Cotton, 5% Polyester, 1% Elastane. A bit like BR’s Rapid movement fabric, but maybe a little better. Lots of washes. Shown above left is the resin rinse in size 32×28, athletic fit, on Jason’s 5’7″/180 frame.

Ooooh that texture. Waffle stitch. Interesting color options here.

Super soft. Made in America from Italian brushed 97% cotton / 3% elastane. People will want to touch your pants. Don’t get them if you don’t want people touching your pants.

Oh man. That burgundy plaid option. That is ALL kinds of right. Car Coats = single breasted, and often a tad shorter than your average topcoat, but still long enough to protect your suit or sportcoat tail. 66% Wool, 31% Polyamide, 2% Acrylic, 1% Polyester. Half lined.

What’s the difference between these and the unconstructed Italian Wool Sportcoats? The lining. They’re either fully lined or butterfly lined in the back with a full lining up front. They also have some strategically placed interior pockets to hold your necessities while on the move (say, passport, wallet, etc.) Still, terrific sportcoats and good for those who prefer a bit more structure (but still far from the hard shouldered stuff your Uncle Harold wore in the 80s). Most are all Italian wool with some stretch, while others are wool/cotton blends.

The new flagship. Bonobos was built on pants, and for good reason. Tons and tons and tons of colors to pick from, and more than a few fits to fit plenty of body types.

Hearty Italian wool-blend fabric. (And it’s quite the blend: 36% Wool | 30% Polyester | 19% Viscose | 11% Acrylic | 3% Silk | 1% Elastane.) Subtle pattern. Zip or snap front.

A more saturated, 5-pocket style of do anything pants. Nine different colors to pick from. Four fits, and FIVE lengths to pick from. Great for guys who are short, tall, and everything in between.

The “shacket” has been going strong for a couple of years now (in terms of being on trend, shirt jackets have been around for forever). And I’m really digging that “medieval blue” shade. Quilted interior for warmth here, making it more than just a shirt with a fancy name.

Stretch wools for the office crowd. 99% wool and 1% elastane for comfort. Plenty of colors and patterns to pick from. Lots of fits as well.

Is $126 a lot of money for a corduroy shirt jacket? Yes indeed. But… that burgundy option.

Here’s why these almost certainly fused, 60% Wool, 40% Polyester suits are getting a mention. The fit. The Bonobos fit is tough to replicate. A lot of guys with either super slim OR super thick legs swear by it (and yes, even those of you somewhere in between). And $400, I’d say just get a Spier and Mackay. But here? At $300? I think that qualifies as a deal. Plus, these are sold as suit separates. So you’re not locked into some suit “drop” zone, and the pants come pre-hemmed. Perhaps you could even skip the tailor. 3 1/4″ lapels here. Side vents in the rear. They do say the jackets are slightly shorter. Fingers crossed they’re not chopped.

The 25% off everything code CLOSETSPACE ends Monday 10/14. Works on full price as well as sale stuff.