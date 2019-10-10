EXPRESS 40% off, Made in the USA $500 Suits, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
HAPPY COLUMBO DAY WEEKEND!
Wait. That’s not what’s on Monday? Oh. Okay. Well, on with the (large) handful anyway.
EXPRESS: 40% – 50% off EVERYTHING
- EXPRESS Merino Wool Blend Thermal-Regulating Hoodie – $47.94 ($79.90)
- Suede Chukka Boot – $82.80 ($138)
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating Striped Crew Neck Sweater – $41.94 ($69.90)
- Merino Wool-Blend Thermal Regulating V-Neck Sweater – $41.94 ($69.90)
- Dark Wash Hyper Stretch Jeans in Slim or Athletic Fits – $52.80 ($88)
- Piped Stretch Polos – $29.94 ($49.90)
Those merino hoodies could convince even the most anti-hoodie types (hi!) that perhaps, just maybe, this once, a hoodie wouldn’t be such a terrible idea. Maybe.
Brooks Brothers: Select 1818 Suits – $499 ($1000+)
- Regent Fit Blue Windowpane 1818 Suit – $499 ($998)
- Milano Fit Blue Windowpane 1818 Suit – $499 ($998)
Half canvas, Italian wools, and made in the USA. For five hundred bucks? Yes indeed. But it’s a select styles sale, and some of the styles are a bit funky. Still though, really nice for the price and some of the styles (as shown above) are pretty close to wheelhouse. Do note that their sizing selector is weird. It can look like they only have “short” sizes available, until you click on your size, and then short/regular/long options will pop up.
Banana Republic: 40% off (some exclusions though)
- Vegan Suede Trucker Jacket – $118.80 ($198)
- Rugby Stripe 80% recycled wool, 20% nylon Sweater – $53.70 ($89.50)
- Wool-Blend Cable-Knit Sweater – $71.40 ($119)
- Merino Beanie – $29.70 ($49.50)
- Merino Wool Waffle-Knit Scarf – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Marden Suede Monk-Strap Oxford – $94.80 ($158)
- Nicklas Mixed Media Sneaker – $76.80 ($128)
Not a full site-wide 40% off, and not as good as their friends and family offers, but still not bad. Big thanks to Brad V. who sent in this tip about the above Vegan Suede Trucker: This thing is fantastic. Was totally struck by the color in person. You had a review of the vegan suede bomber that intrigued me but I have no use for another bomber. This trucker jacket is phenomenal though. Medium tall fits me perfectly at 6’3″ and 170-ish. Definitely worth an add to the next BR sale round up or the fall jackets post.
Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is Ongoing
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $309 ($445)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Bartlett Cap Toe Independence Collection Oxford – $369 ($530)
- Nomad Chelseas in Suede or Calfskin – $275 ($375)
Still going strong. And if you haven’t already, you can save an additional 15% off by signing up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll get a one time 15% off code. Full picks from the sale can be found here.
J. Crew: 40% off select + Extra 50% off Sale Styles w/ GOBIG
- Dock Peacoat with Thinsulate – $178.80 ($298)
- Rugged Merino Wool Heather Crewneck Sweater – $47.70 ($79.50)
- Wallace & Barnes Boiled Merino Wool Deck Jacket – $106.80 ($178)
- Chore Jacket in Brushed Lambswool – $82.80 ($138)
Lots of exclusions. Kinda bummed that their Kenton boots aren’t getting any sort of cut this time around. Blazers are out too. Fingers crossed that that changes next time?
Huckberry: NEW Timex x Huckberry Dive Watch – $118
Not on sale, but check that thing out. Just debuted. 100m water resistance. Comes with both a nylon NATO and a leather strap. Nice texture on that “super brushed” dial. Functioning/rotating bezel. Mineral crystal. Nice red dot seconds hand. Huckberry tree at 12 o’clock. Exclusive run limited to 700 pieces.
Brooks Brothers: 25% off just about everything
- Regent Fit Herringbone Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $373.50 ($498)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $96 ($128) full review here
- Made in the USA Original Button Down Oxford – $105 ($140)
Sadly doesn’t stack with the suit sale. Looks like there’s more up for this deal than you’d think. Exclusions are the younger leaning Red Fleece line, and some high end super fancy stuff. Now, I know Brooks Brothers can feel a bit spendy (even with the discount) and conservative. And that’s because it is for a lot of younger guys. But that doesn’t mean the stuff doesn’t work and work well. Lotta guys swear by yee ole Brooks Brothers.
Spier & Mackay: New Outerwear is in
- Burgundy Herringbone Wool Polo Coat – $498
- Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $498
- Navy Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $498
- Navy Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $398
- Charcoal Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $398
- Camel Wool/Cashmere Overcoat – $398
Coat season is upon us. Maybe. Depending on where you live. And man does Spier and Mackay have some coats with… presence? I think presence is the word.
UNIQLO: $10 off Ultra Light Down Vests + Cashmere
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90 ($49.90)
- Cashmere V-Necks – $89.90 ($99.90)
I don’t have any experience with UNIQLO’s cashmere, and since their extra fine merino is so good, I don’t think even during a sale some of us who are fans of the merino option are gonna dive in. BUT. Doesn’t mean some of you who love cashmere won’t. Ultra light down vests are ten bucks off as well.
Allen Edmonds Factory 2nds Shoebank: Extra 20% off
- Alpine Cap Toe Boot in Brown – $199.20 ($249)
- Bond Street Cap Toe Oxfords – $199.20 ($249)
- Hamilton Cap Toe Boot in Brown Tumbled Leather – $199.20 ($249)
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxford – $183.20 ($229)
- Dalton Weatherproof Boot – $239.20 ($299)
- Nomad Chelsea in Snuff Suede – $199.20 ($249)
- Higgins Mill in Weatherproof Tan – $199.20 ($249)
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $199.20 ($249)
- Strand Cap Toe Oxfords – $199.20 ($249)
This is the old-school, no e-commerce, affix ye ear trumpet and dial the telephone gotta call them up to make an order. And remember, it’s still a $25 restocking fee if you send them back through the mail. No links above because you have to sort by size and width on the home page, and availability varies greatly depending on what model you’re after. Head here for an explainer as to just what Factory 2nds are all about and why they’re a bit of a gamble.
Billy Reid: 25% off most everything, no code needed.
The Pick: Made in Italy “Bond” Peacoat – $521.25 ($695)
Look what’s getting the cut. Just in time for the weather to actually cool off. Big thanks to Chris V. for the tip!!
Lands’ End: 40% off full priced styles & free shipping no min w/ FREE40
- Tailored Fit 10 Wale Stretch Corduroy Sport Coat – $107.40 ($179)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Wool Blend Sportcoat – $149.40 ($249)
- Tailored Fit Year’rounder Wool Dress Pants – $53.97 ($89.95)
- Waxed Canvas Duffle Bag – $95.40 ($159)
- Rugby Stripe Down Vest – $59.97 ($99.95)
- Tailored Fit Wool Birdseye Dress Pants – $53.97 ($89.95)
Not limited to just one item this time. You can stock up if that’s your thing. Item DOES have to be full price though, so, no double dipping into the sale section. Free shipping no minimum is a nice bonus too!
Also worth a mention:
- Bloomingdale’s: 25% off (lots of exclusions, but lots of the store too) no code needed.
- H&M: 20% off on all orders over $75 + free shipping with code 3429. Might want to stick to the “premium quality” line though. , since H&M stuff can feel and fit a bit wonky if you go with the regular/super cheap line.