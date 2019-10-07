Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Moonphase Watches, Brooks Brothers 25% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Looks like there’s more up for this deal than you’d think. Exclusions are the younger leaning Red Fleece line, and some high end super fancy stuff. Now, I know Brooks Brothers can feel a bit spendy (even with the discount) and conservative. And that’s because it is for a lot of younger guys. But that doesn’t mean the stuff doesn’t work and work well. Lotta guys swear by yee ole Brooks Brothers.

A mighty fine price for the Glycine Combat 6 automatic moonphase. Swiss made. Four colorways to pick from. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop. Ships November 6th.

I don’t have any experience with UNIQLO’s cashmere, and since their extra fine merino is so good, I don’t think even during a sale some of us who are fans of the merino option are gonna dive in. BUT. Doesn’t mean some of you who love cashmere won’t. Ultra light down vests are ten bucks off as well.

Still going strong. And if you haven’t already, you can save an additional 15% off by signing up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll get a one time 15% off code. Full picks from the sale can be found here.

Still going on as of Monday morning. Ships and returns for free.

Also worth a mention…