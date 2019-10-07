Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Moonphase Watches, Brooks Brothers 25% off, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: 25% off just about everything
- Regent Fit Herringbone Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit Hopsack Sport Coat – $373.50 ($498)
- Regent Fit BrooksCool Blazer – $373.50 ($498)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $96 ($128) full review here
- Made in the USA Original Button Down Oxford – $105 ($140)
Looks like there’s more up for this deal than you’d think. Exclusions are the younger leaning Red Fleece line, and some high end super fancy stuff. Now, I know Brooks Brothers can feel a bit spendy (even with the discount) and conservative. And that’s because it is for a lot of younger guys. But that doesn’t mean the stuff doesn’t work and work well. Lotta guys swear by yee ole Brooks Brothers.
#2. DROP: Glycine Automatic Moonphase – $359.99 FINAL
A mighty fine price for the Glycine Combat 6 automatic moonphase. Swiss made. Four colorways to pick from. Final sale though, being that it’s Massdrop. Ships November 6th.
#3. UNIQLO: $10 off Ultra Light Down Vests + Cashmere
- Ultra Light Down Vest – $39.90 ($49.90)
- Cashmere V-Necks – $89.90 ($99.90)
I don’t have any experience with UNIQLO’s cashmere, and since their extra fine merino is so good, I don’t think even during a sale some of us who are fans of the merino option are gonna dive in. BUT. Doesn’t mean some of you who love cashmere won’t. Ultra light down vests are ten bucks off as well.
BONUS Allen Edmonds: Rediscover America Sale is Ongoing
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Dalton Wingtip Dress Boots – $309 ($445)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $245 ($395)
- Bartlett Cap Toe Independence Collection Oxford – $369 ($530)
- Nomad Chelseas in Suede or Calfskin – $275 ($375)
Still going strong. And if you haven’t already, you can save an additional 15% off by signing up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll get a one time 15% off code. Full picks from the sale can be found here.
BONUS II: Stan Smiths are still $60 at Nordstrom (normally $80)
Still going on as of Monday morning. Ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention…
- Bespoke Post: 25% off the first box for new subscribers with DAPPERED25. They asked if we thought you guys would like that, we said sure, and that’s the code they landed on. So. Yay!
- DROP: They’ve got Kent Wang’s popular deerskin gloves back for $70.
- Bloomingdale’s: 25% off (lots of exclusions, but lots of the store too) no code needed.
- Lands’ End: 40% Off Full-Price Styles w/ AUTUMN and PIN 1234
- Ledbury: Their brand new, less expensive ($98 instead of $145+) Essentials Collection is out.
- Huckberry: Proof Field jackets are down to $122.98. Full review here.