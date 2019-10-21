Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – 40% off J. Crew Kenton Boots, Last day for Allen Edmonds Sale, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

***UPDATE: Looks like you can knock an ADDITIONAL 20% off by stacking the code THESKIMM with the BUNDLEUP code? That’s bananas. Prices below have been changed to reflect that. Huge thanks to Leo C’s girlfriend who told him about the extra 20% off and he told us but he didn’t want to take credit for the info of which his girlfriend provided him with, so, in fact, thank you to her for the tip!!

Huge thanks to Nicholas C. and Brandon D. for the tips here. The Goodyear Welted Kenton Boots seem to be one of the products that haven’t been collateral damage to J. Crew’s issues over the last couple of years, and thus, they get excluded all the time. Like… all the time. So far this year I don’t think they’ve been up for a code yet? And now they’re 40% off. Wild. Code ends today though.

French cotton corduroy with 3% stretch for comfort. Cut and sewn in Egypt. Five pocket styling. 34″ inseams only, and they’re meant to be hemmed by your tailor. So there is a little extra cost there. Outbound shipping is free too. You’re on the hook for returns. Slim or tailored fit. Sadly no athletic or straight fits here.

Last reminder. Promise. If you haven’t already, you can save an additional 15% off by signing up for their email list (the “collectors”) and you’ll get a one time 15% off code . Wait, word is now they no longer send you a code, but the discount automatically applies for the first couple of weeks after you sign up and sign in? And it’s NOT stackable on the Rediscover America prices any longer? Well, most of us have signed up anyway, and the prices are super solid all the same. Full picks from the sale can be found here.

Big thanks to Eric M. for the tip here. Huge fan of what Christopher Ward does, especially when it comes to their Trident line. Especially the very retro, but still contemporary, C65 manual wind collection (full review here). Also, their new C65 Dartmouths are super handsome too.

Also worth a mention…