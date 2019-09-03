Tuesday Sales Tripod – Glycine Combats for $299, Half Off Made in the USA Suits, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Costco: Glycine Combat Watches – $299
“Welcome to Costco, I love you.” And with these Swiss made, automatic, under $300 watches from Glycine? I love you too Costco. Take THAT
Massdrop DROP. Usually they run $370 at DROP, and then you have to wait (and wait) and they’re final sale at DROP too. Now, I suppose you have to be a member at Costco to order one of these though. Big fan of the sub (on the left). Very impressive, especially for under $300. That price is a bit of a shock. In a good way. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!
#2. Brooks Brothers: Suit Sale (suits starting at $499, reg. $1000)
- Made in the USA Fitzgerald Fit Two-Button 1818 Suit – $499 ($998) gray, navy stripe, gray stripe
- Made in the USA Regent Fit Two-Button Dark Navy Plaid 1818 Suit – $499 ($1098)
- Made in the USA Regent Fit Blue Windowpane 1818 Suit – $499 ($1098)
- Made in the USA Regent Fit Blue Windowpane 1818 Suit – $499 ($998)
Meanwhile, in other bizarrely relative-low-price-news… And I say relative because $500 is a big chunk a change for a lot of us. But for those who are in suits day in and day out during the work week, a lot of those types lean on Brooks Brothers and their Made in the USA 1818 line. So to have a bunch of those on sale for around half off, that’s pretty wild. Colors are scattered depending on what size you’re after. Sale ends today, 9/3/19.
#3. Banana Republic: 40% off Everything + Free 3-5 Day Shipping on $150+ w/ BRSHIP
- Corduroy Trucker Jacket – $89.40 ($149)
- Italian Melton Submariner Coat – $197.40 ($329)
- Heritage Slim Italian Corduroy Blazer – $149.40 ($249)
- Herringbone Cotton-Wool Scarf – $35.70 ($59.50)
- Slim Wool-Blend Knit Blazer – $178.80 ($298)
- Suede Large Tote Bag – $178.80 ($298)
Extended one more day. The extra 10% off deal they were running is kaput, but there’s lots of new autumnal arrivals that are now up for grabs. Lots of coats and jackets and what not. Also, you can get free 3-5 Day shipping on $150+ with the code BRSHIP.
BONUS: Flint & Tinder Flannel-Lined Wax Truckers are back – $220
Made in the USA out of some seriously well considered materials. Bit of a legend, and now back in stock just in time for the fall weather to (hopefully) roll in. Plenty warm, thanks to the blanket stripe flannel lining. Full review here.
Bonus II: Nordstrom Summer Sale is still going strong
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Trim Fit Stretch Pinpoint Dress Shirt – $46.56 ($69.50)
- Quay Australia 60mm Polarized Square Sunglasses – $29.98 ($60)
- 1901 Westwick 56mm Polarized Sunglasses – $22.49 ($45)
- The North Face ThermoBall Zip Hoodie– $109.98 ($220)
- Made in Canada Peter Millar Plaid Wool Sport Coat – $322.49 ($645)
- Herschel Supply Co. “Little America” Backpack – $49.98 ($100)
- Good Man Brand Edge Sneaker – $132.66 ($198)
- GREATS Royale Sneaker – $89.49 ($179)
A few additional picks above because, just like the Costco greeter in Idiocracy, I love you. Full picks can be found right over here. Sale runs through this next Sunday, September 8th, and as always it all ships and returns for free.
Also worth a mention…
- Lands’ End: 40% Off Full-Price Styles w/ WORKS & 1912
- GAP: 40% off Everything w/ DAYOFF
- Suitsupply: They’ve added even more styles to their $359 base line, including some Lazio fits. Not just Napoli anymore.
- East Dane: New items added to their sale section.
- Bespoke Post: They’re running a big end-of-season sale in their shop.
- Charles Tyrwhitt: 25% off w/ LDAY
- Club Monaco: 25% off w/ LABORDAY19