Tuesday Sales Tripod – Glycine Combats for $299, Half Off Made in the USA Suits, & More

“Welcome to Costco, I love you.” And with these Swiss made, automatic, under $300 watches from Glycine? I love you too Costco. Take THAT Massdrop DROP. Usually they run $370 at DROP, and then you have to wait (and wait) and they’re final sale at DROP too. Now, I suppose you have to be a member at Costco to order one of these though. Big fan of the sub (on the left). Very impressive, especially for under $300. That price is a bit of a shock. In a good way. Big thanks to our man Brandon D. for the tip!

Meanwhile, in other bizarrely relative-low-price-news… And I say relative because $500 is a big chunk a change for a lot of us. But for those who are in suits day in and day out during the work week, a lot of those types lean on Brooks Brothers and their Made in the USA 1818 line. So to have a bunch of those on sale for around half off, that’s pretty wild. Colors are scattered depending on what size you’re after. Sale ends today, 9/3/19.

Extended one more day. The extra 10% off deal they were running is kaput, but there’s lots of new autumnal arrivals that are now up for grabs. Lots of coats and jackets and what not. Also, you can get free 3-5 Day shipping on $150+ with the code BRSHIP.

Made in the USA out of some seriously well considered materials. Bit of a legend, and now back in stock just in time for the fall weather to (hopefully) roll in. Plenty warm, thanks to the blanket stripe flannel lining. Full review here.

A few additional picks above because, just like the Costco greeter in Idiocracy, I love you. Full picks can be found right over here. Sale runs through this next Sunday, September 8th, and as always it all ships and returns for free.

