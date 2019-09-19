J. Crew’s Unstructured Tweed Sportcoats, A Popular Leather Weekender Bag, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s tough to recommend J. Crew’s Ludlow suit jackets and pants (even though they are suit separates, and not nested pairs, and some guys need suit separates for their body types) the same week that Spier & Mackay got a new batch of their Super 120s “core” suits in for more than $125 less. That said, there’s still some select items in this sale worth a look. Those Moon Mills, unconstructed tweed blazers have always been a favorite.

From their line of “DROP Studio” products that are in stock, ready to ship, and you can actually RETURN them if they don’t work out for you (within 30 days, in new condition of course). Full-grain leather exterior. 2,160-cubic-inch main compartment. Zippered shoe compartment with a configurable divider on either end of the bag, so you can carry two pairs. Designed to fit neatly in airline overhead compartments. Folds down flat when empty for easy storage.

Not limited to just one item this time. You can stock up if that’s your thing. Item DOES have to be full price though, so, no double dipping into the sale section. Free shipping kicks in at $75 these days at Lands’ End. Code and pin expire Tuesday 9/24.

Still going on. Still spendy, but, yeah. That’s Brooks Brothers. Brooks Brothers isn’t Old Navy. Yes, the threshold is high at $400, but 30% off is pretty steep for good ol’ BB. And some of us who possess a little more of an athletic/broader frame may take a shine to their Regent fit sportcoats and blazers. No code needed here. Discount happens at checkout.

Not as good as the40% off that was running across BR/GAP/ON earlier this week, but, not bad all the same. The already super-affordable gets even more affordable. No code needed here. Discount should happen at checkout. Also, did you guys see the news that Old Navy is OPENING 800 stores? EIGHT HUNDRED. Who is opening brick and mortar stores right now? The answer, I guess, is Old Navy. Big thanks to Brandon D. for passing along that news about Old Navy greatly increasing their store footprint.

I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again… Having a Dyson cordless vacuum has changed my life. For the better. Noticeably for the better. No, the charge doesn’t last forever if you’ve got it on the MAX suction option, but the power saver option does a pretty good job too. They’re easy to wield, the floor attachment & tube comes off quick and easy to create a Dustbuster/upholstery vacuum on steroids, and not having a big arse clunky vacuum (and cord) to lug around makes things just so much… easier. Especially if you have pets. These things make it a lot easier to keep on top of the day to day messes. These are refurbished, and thus, the hefty discount. Sold via Nordstrom’s flash sale site Hautelook. For comparison, a V7 Animal Pro, new (not refurbished) went for $280 during Prime Day.

