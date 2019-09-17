Steal Alert: Spier and Mackay Core Suits have been restocked in Gray, Navy, Charcoal, & Blue

Thank goodness.

One of if not the best value in the men’s suit market is back. And just in time for the weather to cool off. Here’s what these things have going for them:

Available in two fits. (Slim & Contemporary, the latter being a more athletic fit.)

Made from 100% Australian merino wool, now upgraded to a super 120s fabric.

Lightly padded shoulders.

Lined in Bemberg, not cheap & stuffy polyester.

Timeless lapel width. Not too thin, not too wide.

Timeless button stance. Not too high, not slung super low.

Sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning. Makes for easier tailoring.

If it’s your first suit or sportcoat purchase, they’ll cover the return shipping.

That’s a lot of value for $328. And yes, while Spier and Mackay does run sales, they also seem to run out of stock. Fast. Not Jomers fast, but fast all the same. If you’re a common size (38R, 40R, 42R) and you want to jump on the Spier bandwagon? You might want to strongly consider getting in while they still have your size.

Colors that just reappeared are the wheelhouse shades that a suited up fella would want to stock his closet with: Navy, Charcoal, and medium Gray. Plus sharkskin options for blue and medium gray too. For the rookies (welcome aboard!) sharskin fabric has more visual texture to it. It’s more or less a solid, but not as deeply solid/saturated as other fabrics.

Note that the image at the top of the post is their slim fit blue sharkskin from not that long ago, which was made from a more expensive Vitale Barberis wool. That said it sure looks pretty close to the blue sharkskin that just came back in stock. Below you’ll see their basic navy wool number in contemporary fit.

That’s all. Carry on.