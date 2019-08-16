Steal Alert: Bonobos Extra 40% off Sale Items

If this seems familiar, it’s because it is. BUT, an extra 40% off already on sale Bonobos stuff, especially when it seems like size selection is still pretty good, is worth a mention. Do be careful since it seems like most if not all sale items are now final sale? No returns on that stuff. Off we go…

ALL colors are on sale now. Most are final sale though. But still, not all colors were up for a discount last time. Shown above is the “Tahoe Blue” color in a 34×30 athletic fit on 5’10” / 200lbs.

Long sleeve, 100% cotton button-downs that have had the fabric lightened in weight for the warmer months, but these also work great in the other seasons under sportcoats, sweaters, etc. There are plenty more patterns on sale than just the quick quad shown above. Three fits and three lengths to pick from too.

Why, that’ll work. That’ll work now. And I think it’ll work just fine later (in the fall). Bottom line: That’ll work!

An outstanding price for a terrific pair (or, pairs) of summertime pants. 96% crisp oxford cotton cloth with 4% stretch woven in. Five different colors to pick from. Should look plenty fine in early autumn too.

Super airy Italian wool that’s just butterfly lined in the back. Perfect for the heat, but that cool-blue with windowpane pattern should look dynamite with jeans when it cools off too. Obvious pattern, but the simplicity and crisp squares keep it from getting loud. Now final sale.

Not their lightweight option that’s a blend of cotton and poly. These are 98% cotton and 2% spandex. Closer to their original 100% cotton chino. TONS of colors, but sizes are super scattered. Not their new fall colors. Those are over here, and not on sale.

I’m not sure why the “Patrick Navy Plaid” is that much more affordable. A quirk of the clearance season? You will need to get the trousers hemmed upon arrival though. So know that in advance.

Short sleeve button ups are all about the fit. And the print (or, if solid, a good natural looking fabric.) Otherwise, there are certain risks you run. Good thing Bonobos nails fits and fabrics like just about no one else. Available in THREE fits as well as three lengths. Impressive!

Short Sleeve Linen Henley – $34.80 FINAL ($88) ALL COLORS

All colors and patterns are now on sale, and thus, getting the cut. Final sale now though. So, no returns.

When is a tech pant mostly cotton? Here, apparently. 59% Cotton, 36% Polyamide, 5% Elastane. Haven’t tried these in person, but I’m interested. Perhaps a 5-pocket Bonobos competitor to the BR Core Temp? Maybe?

A long sleeve henley that’s made for summer, but can also do some work in the cooler months for sure. 45% Cotton, 35% Linen, 20% Polyester is the fabric makeup here. Sizes are scattered a bit on these too.

The famous Bonobos travel jean in a lightened-up-for-summer weight. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. 5-pocket style. More than a few colors to pick from. Most of those colors have lots of sizes and fits left too.

The extra 40% off Bonobos Sale items code FREAKINGWEEKEND ends Sunday, 8/18.