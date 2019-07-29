Bonobos Extra 40% off Sale Items

So much for summer clearance season winding down. This is quite the extra cut on already marked down items. It was a late addition to this morning’s tripod and their sale section is stacked right now, so, a bit of a deeper dive was warranted.

Seasoned Bonobos browsers know that their sale section can sometimes be a bit of a mess. Sure, sorting by sizes can help, but there’s still a LOT in there. And with all the bright colors and patterns, well, some of us have ocular organs that can feel a bit overwhelmed. No word on when this additional 40% off code SUMMERSALE ends. But it looks like, for now, that most of their sale section is NOT final sale? Keep an eye out though. Off we go with the best of the best…

An outstanding price for a terrific pair (or, pairs) of summertime pants. 96% crisp oxford cotton cloth with 4% stretch woven in. Five different colors to pick from. Should look plenty fine in early autumn too (especially since with the way things are going, it’s not gonna cool off anytime soon.)

This thing. Have had my eye on this thing for months. Super airy Italian wool that’s just butterfly lined in the back. Perfect for the heat, but that cool-blue with windowpane pattern should look dynamite with jeans when it cools off too. Obvious pattern, but the simplicity and crisp squares keep it from getting loud.

Thirty five bucks? What are these, Dockers? Shown above is the “Tahoe Blue” color in a 34×30 athletic fit on 5’10” / 200lbs. Not all colors are on sale unfortunately. Good amount of sizes and fits available at post time for the colors that are on sale though.

Long sleeve, 100% cotton button-downs that have had the fabric lightened in weight for the warmer months, but these also work great in the other seasons under sportcoats, sweaters, etc. There are plenty more patterns on sale than just the quick quad shown above. Three fits and three lengths to pick from too.

A surprisingly large amount of colors on sale at post time, but not all have a decent size selection. These four do! For now. Not their lightweight option that’s a blend of cotton and poly. These are 98% cotton and 2% spandex.

I’m not sure why the “Patrick Navy Plaid” is that much more affordable. A quirk of the clearance season? You will need to get the trousers hemmed upon arrival though. So know that in advance.

Short sleeve button ups are all about the fit. And the print (or, if solid, a good natural looking fabric.) Otherwise, there are certain risks you run. Good thing Bonobos nails fits and fabrics like just about no one else. Available in THREE fits as well as three lengths. Impressive!

Not all colors are on sale, and thus, getting the additional 40% off cut with the SUMMERSALE code. But, there are more than a few colors that ARE already discounted, and thus, up for that extra discount. More than a few mediums and larges left at post time, but those could hustle out the digital doors pretty quick.

It’s plaid light-blue sportcoat season. This one is in a seasonal wool/cotton/linen blend. They’ve also got some darker blue options available in this same fabric if that’s more your thing.

When is a tech pant mostly cotton? Here, apparently. 59% Cotton, 36% Polyamide, 5% Elastane. Haven’t tried these in person, but I’m interested. Perhaps a 5-pocket Bonobos competitor to the BR Core Temp? Maybe?

I know a guy named John. He’s a great guy. He wears henleys a lot. He likes Bonobos. He told me today that he doesn’t need any more clothes right now. JOHN AVERT YOUR EYES MAN. A long sleeve henley that’s made for summer, but can also do some work in the cooler months for sure. 45% Cotton, 35% Linen, 20% Polyester is the fabric makeup here. Sizes are scattered a bit on these too.

Not pure tech. 50% Drytex, 38% Cotton, 12% Modal jersey tri-blend fabric. Some colors are on sale, some are not. Sizes are a bit scattered on the ones that are on sale though.

Finishing this post with a bang. The famous Bonobos travel jean in a lightened-up-for-summer weight. 98% cotton, 2% elastane. 5-pocket style. More than a few colors to pick from. Most of those colors have lots of sizes and fits left too.

The extra 40% off Bonobos Sale items code SUMMERSALE ends… well I actually don’t know when this one ends.