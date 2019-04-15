How to spend your tax refund… with style in mind

The $1534 Style Splurge: Spending half this year’s average Tax Refund

Now, before all the armchair Suze Orman’s get their knickers in a twist, know that this is an annual tradition. And it’s hypothetical. We’re not even, again, hypothetically spending an entire average tax refund. So, for the love of Dave Ramsey’s tighty whiteys, let’s keep it in perspective. Now with that said, the average refund this year appears to be around $3068. That’s a lot of money, and one hell of a 0% interest loan to provide Uncle Sam. Most of us aren’t getting back anywhere near that, but for farts and snickers, we’ll cut half off this year’s average (for the savings account) and fake-spend the rest. Because really, what’s the fun in hypothetical splurging (serious splurging below) if you can’t do it at least somewhat responsibly? (Top Photo Credit)

Easily a casual/sporty watch you could wear for decades to come. Inspired by Royal Air Force watches made by Hamilton in the 1970s, with a unique case shape and interior bezel. 41mm case diameter should be wearable by most. Eighty, yes eighty hours of power reserve so you can set it down for a day or two and it’ll tick right along just fine. Currently sold by Nordstrom Rack at a heavy discount, which is huge, being that Nordstrom has gotta be an authorized retailer, and thus, you should get the full warranty, cards, the works with your purchase. Can’t say that about gray market dealers. ($1014.03 left)

A sneaky big discount thanks to the Allen Edmonds Anniversary Sale. Made in the USA with American-made and sourced materials. Water resistant. Leather accents. Dimensions are 13.5″ H x 3.5″ W (4.75″ W w/ pockets) x 15.5″ L, so it should fit most 15″ laptops. Also available in olive & black if that’s more your thing, but that rich leather on grey twill (shown above) looks real good. ($624.03 left)

Super airy Italian wool that’s just butterfly lined in the back. Perfect for spring and summer, but that cool-blue with windowpane shade would look dynamite with jeans when it cools off too. Obvious pattern, but the simplicity and crisp squares keep it from getting loud. 25%off $175+ code SWISH expires today, 4/15. ($286.53 left)

Again, this annual tax refund post always carries with it a bit of a “treat yo self” feel. And while Ledbury’s dress shirts are pricey, they’re worth it. Yes really. The Fine Twill fabric is super smooth but not shiny. They’re made in Europe with a construction that’s durable but still lightweight and airy. And their collars have that signature, slightly lowered second button (as seen above) so when you undo the top button it produces a perfect “V.” Sure it’s just a shirt. But it’s not just any shirt. It’ll be one you reach for time and time again. Available in slim or standard fits. ($141.53 left)

Crazy splurge here. But if you’ve ever tried a merino t-shirt or henley, then you know how amazing nature’s high-performance fabric can be. Merino wool is cool in the heat, yet it insulates when it’s cold out. It breathes. It dries quick. And it has natural anti-stink properties. They call these things “72-hour” because you can wear ’em for 3 days without washing, and not worry that you smell like a dumpster. Slim but not crazy tight fit. Snap henley placket. Four colors to pick from. Just enough nylon in the blend to make them machine washable (just lay flat to dry). Will you have other, cheap henleys in your collection? Of course. Will this become your favorite? Almost certainly. I told you there’d be splurges. ($67.53 left)

Jack Erwin is doing accessories? Excellent. They make their shoes in Portugal and Spain, and these card cases happen to also be made in Portugal. Three colors to pick from, but that blue and black option looks extra terrific. ($22.53 left) UPDATE: These have been removed from their site over the weekend? Odd. They just launched on 4/11. Hmmm.

Just about polo season. These 100% slub cotton polos are a nice option for those who prefer their polos a little more casual. NOT a thick, bulky, golf polo. Tail isn’t chopped and this can be tucked in or left out, making it hugely versatile. Super soft. Fourteen different colors to pick from. “Light Aqua” is shown above. ($2.53 left)

A small cup of coffee. No sugar. Maybe a little cream – $2.50ish

The level of sweetness that most have become accustomed to is pretty crazy. And not just in flavored coffees. In everything. That level of sugar is an acquired taste. But y’know what’s good about acquired tastes? You can UN-ACQUIRE THEM. Seriously. Take a break from the vanilla lattes or whatever the hell else you’re slurping down (if you’re on the sugar train) and re-familiarize yourself with good ol’ fashioned coffee. Black. Or, with a little half-and-half in it. Tastes weird at first, maybe, but that’ll change after a few days/maybe a week or so. Stick with it. You’ll save lots of money, and might even shed a few pounds over time.

($0.00 left)

And we’re done. To all the CPAs out there, congrats on reaching this year’s finish line.