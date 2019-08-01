Last Call for Nordstrom Anniversary, Allen Edmonds Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

It’s now or never fellas. Prices go back up on 8/5, being that this is a fall preview and NOT an end of season clearance event. 8/5 = Monday. Shipping and returns are still free both ways of course. Full picks can be found here.

Well those prices are something. Of course there’s a bunch of shoes and boots in clearance, but it’s these bags that are the sneaky clearance starts. Further reductions have been taken here. Made in the USA using materials sourced from here in the states as well. Not bad at all.

Got word finally when this thing ends. AND IT ENDS TODAY. Sheesh, July was a heck of a crazy month for sales and stuff, no? Full picks can be found here.

Two things here: It’s final sale, so no returns… and sizes are a bit scattered for the slim fits. Tons of contemporary though, and I was surprised at the level of overall stock at post time. But still, a half canvas suit for under $200 that uses nice wool AND the sleeve cuff buttons are non functioning so easy tailoring should be something to expect? That’s really, really good. As long as you’re good with the final sale bit. And there seems to be plenty of variety. Even some of their tropical and stretch suits (which they debuted back in the spring?) are up for this deal.

Available in slim or tailored (tailored = even slimmer than slim) but sizes are a bit scattered now at post time. Fabric was milled at the US Cone plant before they shut it down. Jeans were cut and sewn in Egypt. Non selvedge here. And they come in just one inseam, so, either cuffing or tailoring will be necessary for most. Big thanks to everyone who sent in the tips on these.

The outlet? It’s dead. For now. Should (fingers are crossed) come back in the winter. BUT… some new late summer arrivals are starting to drop over at Suitsupply. WHO WANTS A $169 CASHMERE LONG SLEEVED POLO? Key word: want. Desire? Sure! Am I gonna lay down almost $170 for the pleasure of owning it? That’s a negative ghost rider.

