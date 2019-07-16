Steal Alert: Prime Day Watch Deals are Now Live

LATE PM UPDATE: They’re gone. They’re all gone. They all got snapped up. (kicks rocks.)

I have no idea why this was a slower roll out this year, but, I don’t believe these were live yesterday with the rest of the first Prime Day wave. But they’re live now! Not a large selection at all. Hardly. But some classics of the cheap-wrist-game genre all the same. Got a tip on something else that has made it into Amazon’s Prime Day Deals? Send those into: joe@dappered.com.

Is this the replacement for the old Titanium Quartz Chrono (BL5250-02L)? They’re awfully similar. Not exactly the same, but pretty close. Titanium case so it should wear light and easy, but still tough and rugged.

NOT some diameter monster (we’ll get to one of those below). 37mm. Day and Date window. 100m water resistance. Classic field good looks.

That’s a lot of watch for ninety bucks. Usually in the mid $100s to $200 if I’m not mistaken. NOT small. 48mm. But if you want a big-arse beater for the weekends that you can put to the limit, then here’s your watch. Eco-drive equipped. 200m water resistance. Tough.

A favorite. Nice and substantial. Not rickety like some cheap Timex watches.

You could do a lot worse for $32. Japanese quartz. 38mm in diameter, so, more classically sized (read: smaller) than most other divers. Would look terrific on a nato strap.

And the highlight. Usually around $85 (already a deal at that price) and now down to $56 for Prime Day. Secret Agent looks on a cubical worker’s budget. Good feel and solid, 200m water resistance too. Nice stainless steel band and case. Automatic movement. Exhibition case back. 40mm case dial hits the sweet spot for most. Also looks great on a rubber/silicone or leather strap. High end Swiss watch makers? They should subsidize Invicta’s production of this particular watch. This son-of-a-gun is a gateway drug if there ever was one.

And that’s it. I think. Send any additional tips to joe@dappered.com. Want more Prime Day? Head here for yesterday’s full picks.