Steal Alert: The Citizen Titanium Eco-Drive Chrono is On Mega Sale

Looks great. Feels good. Build quality feels nice too. And it can be an almost constant companion, easily worn with a t-shirt and shorts all the way up to a casual cotton blazer and pressed chinos. The issue was that for most of the past year, this thing has been kicking around the mid $200s to closer to $300 if memory serves. But thanks to a one day deal for specific watches going on at Amazon, it’s now down to a price I frankly can’t recall it going for before. Under $150.

It’s on the larger side at 43mm, but the lightweight titanium case makes it feel like a smaller watch on your wrist. Water resistance is a welcome 200m. Leather band is decently flexible right out of the box. Bezel does rotate, although they could tighten up the jumps between each click. The lack of torque leaves the bezel a little mushy. Operation is… complicated. There’s a lot going on with this thing, but once you get it figured out, it should see plenty of time on your wrist. Full review can be found here.

In the mood for something a little more… field-y? Try this Chronograph, also from Citizen:

Also a one day deal. Usually goes for around $120. Today it’s $85.

HUGE thanks to reader Dan R. for passing along these tips.

That’s all. Carry on.