Steal Alert: Extra 60% off J. Crew Sale Items

LASTCHANCE = 60% off J. Crew (much of it final sale) Sale Items
Clearance collage, clearance collage. The late summer (for retail at least) clearance time rolls on. And here we have J. Crew, again, boggling the mind as to how they can keep this up.
- Ludlow Italian stretch worsted wool plaid Suit Jacket & Pant – $205.99 ($650)
- Ludlow Stretch seersucker Unstructured Blazer & Pant – $78.39 FINAL ($266)
- Stripe cotton shawl-collar cardigan sweater – $31.99 ($120)
- 7″ stretch eco pool short with contrast waist – $17.99 ($69.50)
- Tech polo shirt with COOLMAX technology – $13.99 FINAL ($69.50) select colors
- Oar Stripe shortwing derbys – $69.99 FINAL ($298)
- Oar Stripe penny loafers in Italian leather – $106.79 FINAL ($248)
- 770 Straight-fit chino pant in stretch chambray in Royal Navy – $15.96 FINAL ($79.50)
I mean, list price vs. sale price difference is quite noticeable here. For example, was $80 (nobody pays retail at J. Crew, I know) but now sixteen bucks for these chambray pants? Okay then.
Picks above are limited to items that had at least a decent size selection at post time. But this stuff can move fast, so, let it be known that a lot of this could sell out quickly.
Big hat tip to Joseph M. for the heads up on this.
That’s all. Carry on.