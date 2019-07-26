Steal Alert: Extra 60% off J. Crew Sale Items

Clearance collage, clearance collage. The late summer (for retail at least) clearance time rolls on. And here we have J. Crew, again, boggling the mind as to how they can keep this up.

I mean, list price vs. sale price difference is quite noticeable here. For example, was $80 (nobody pays retail at J. Crew, I know) but now sixteen bucks for these chambray pants? Okay then.

Picks above are limited to items that had at least a decent size selection at post time. But this stuff can move fast, so, let it be known that a lot of this could sell out quickly.

Big hat tip to Joseph M. for the heads up on this.

That’s all. Carry on.