Huckberry Summer Clearance, Zappos Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Gear and clothes and home goods and E.D.C. and much more. That’s what’s in Huckberry’s biiiiiiig summer clearance event. Prepare to scroll. But if you’re a Huckberry fan (my hand is raised) scrolling can be kinda fun. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to do as much scrolling, their editor’s put together some of which they think is the best of the best from this big clearance event right here.

More clearance. And sizes are super scattered. Stuff can move quick when it comes to Nordstrom Rack, especially during clear the racks time. This is the very tail end of this stock. Prices are as marked online. That red line price you see already has the extra 25% knocked off taken into account.

EVEN MORE CLEARANCE. Zappos doesn’t usually mess around with codes or promos like this. So an extra 20% off over 12,000 items that are already marked down? Not bad. Super fast shipping being that it’s Zappos. A cacophony of clearance. Clearance collage, clearance collage, imagine I wrote not of fashion, but instead featured fromage. I would collage together, cheeses for all of the world to see, and then I’d have to come to terms, with the fact that I don’t like brie. The end.

This flash sale is still going on? And it appears that the “just added” styles are all boots. Lots of “hey, y’know Fall is coming right?” going on right now in terms of the retail world. You guys know the drill. Huge savings, but a risk too, being that they’re still charging a $25 restocking fee for any returned through the mail Factory 2nds shoes. Factory 2nds = not good enough to sell as first quality at full retail. So expect some cosmetic defects.

Tweed? TWEED? Ain’t it a little early for TWEED? I guess not, since the retail calendar is always a few months ahead. But still. Sheesh. Tweed. Already. My slow march to the grave doesn’t seem to be so slow right now. One day I’m gonna wake up and I’m gonna be dead. And then nobody will want to work with me.

This thing launched on Monday with some good items, but not a ton of variety or stock. No bags this time. Not as many shoes as last time. Just not a ton of stuff. But they have done restocks during past online outlet events. Perhaps they’ll do that again this time? I have no inside info here. This is just a hope. Code is FINALSALE for access.

NOT clearance. Mainly new items that have been marked down in advance of the season ahead. Lots of year round stuff too. Still going strong. Picks above have been limited to stuff from Nordy’s in-house brands (which are really darn good quite frankly), and like everything else they sell, it all ships and returns free of charge. Full picks here.

Also worth a mention: