Huckberry Summer Clearance, Zappos Clearance, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.
Huckberry: Big Summer Clearance Event
- Made in the USA Flint & Tinder Breaker Trunks – $50.98 ($68)
- Armor-Lux Double Jagger Stripe – $69.98 ($109)
- Grayers Newport 3 Button Blazer – $125.98 ($195)
- Made in the USA Flint and Tinder Rinse Jeans in Slim or Straight – $82.98 ($118)
- Mystery Ranch In & Out – Packable Backpack – 19L – $58.98 – $64.98 ($79)
- Free Fly Bamboo Slacktide SS Henley – $31.98 ($50)
Gear and clothes and home goods and E.D.C. and much more. That’s what’s in Huckberry’s biiiiiiig summer clearance event. Prepare to scroll. But if you’re a Huckberry fan (my hand is raised) scrolling can be kinda fun. Meanwhile, if you don’t want to do as much scrolling, their editor’s put together some of which they think is the best of the best from this big clearance event right here.
Nordstrom Rack: Clear the Racks extra 25% off Clearance Items
- Calibrate 50% wool/50% poly Extra Trim Fit Tuxedo Shawl Jacket & Matching pant – $119.95 total
- 1901 Marled Slub Slim Fit Polo – $11.22 ($49.50)
- Good Man Brand Uptown Trim Fit Solid Wool Blend Sport Coat – $149.98 ($498)
- Nordstrom Men’s Shop Troy Trim Fit Wool Blend Coat – $104.98 ($349)
- Todd Snyder & Champion Bomber Jacket – $149.98 ($498)
- Cole Haan Grandpro Runner Stitchlite Sneaker in Black or Gray – $56.24 ($140)
- To Boot New York made in Italy Double Monks – $127.48 ($395)
- Timex Waterbury Leather Strap Watch, 40mm – $33.86 ($129)
- Timex MK1 Chronograph Nylon Strap Watch, 40mm – $31.24 ($119)
More clearance. And sizes are super scattered. Stuff can move quick when it comes to Nordstrom Rack, especially during clear the racks time. This is the very tail end of this stock. Prices are as marked online. That red line price you see already has the extra 25% knocked off taken into account.
Zappos: Extra 20% off select w/ BDAY20
- Timex Todd Snyder Waterbury Chrono 42mm in Black or Gray – $88.79 ($158)
- Timex Todd Snyder Military 40mm Box Set – $76.79 ($138)
- Timex Todd Snyder Black Jack 40mm – $76.79 ($138)
- Smartwool Merino Sport 150 Polo – $51.99 ($80)
- Smartwool Lightweight No-Shows – $10.04 ($13.95) these are awesome btw…
- To Boot New York Caracas Made in Italy Chelseas – $156 ($325)
- adidas Originals 3-Stripes Tee – $24.79 ($35)
EVEN MORE CLEARANCE. Zappos doesn’t usually mess around with codes or promos like this. So an extra 20% off over 12,000 items that are already marked down? Not bad. Super fast shipping being that it’s Zappos. A cacophony of clearance. Clearance collage, clearance collage, imagine I wrote not of fashion, but instead featured fromage. I would collage together, cheeses for all of the world to see, and then I’d have to come to terms, with the fact that I don’t like brie. The end.
Allen Edmonds: Factory 2nds Flash Sale “New items added”
- Higgins Mill CXL Factory 2nds – $199
- Higgins Mill Tumbled Leather Factory 2nds – $199
- Nomad Chelsea in Brown Factory 2nds – $149
- Nomad Chelsea in Coffee Factory 2nds – $149
- Liverpool Chelseas Factory 2nds – $199
- Nomad Chukkas in Suede Factory 2nds – $149
- Bond Street Cap Toe Oxfords Factory 2nds – $249
- Fifth Avenue Cap Toe Oxfords Factory 2nds – $229
- Nomad Chukkas in Calfskin Factory 2nds – $149
This flash sale is still going on? And it appears that the “just added” styles are all boots. Lots of “hey, y’know Fall is coming right?” going on right now in terms of the retail world. You guys know the drill. Huge savings, but a risk too, being that they’re still charging a $25 restocking fee for any returned through the mail Factory 2nds shoes. Factory 2nds = not good enough to sell as first quality at full retail. So expect some cosmetic defects.
J. Crew Factory: New Arrivals + 40% off
- Printed slim flex casual short-sleeve shirt – $24.50
- Long-sleeve broken-in henley – $20.50
- Slim heathered washed jersey pocket T-shirt – $12.95
- Walker vest – $54.50
- Thompson suit jacket in navy tweed wool – $139
- Thompson suit jacket in brown tweed – $190
Tweed? TWEED? Ain’t it a little early for TWEED? I guess not, since the retail calendar is always a few months ahead. But still. Sheesh. Tweed. Already. My slow march to the grave doesn’t seem to be so slow right now. One day I’m gonna wake up and I’m gonna be dead. And then nobody will want to work with me.
BONUS Suitsupply: Fingers Crossed for an Outlet Restock?
This thing launched on Monday with some good items, but not a ton of variety or stock. No bags this time. Not as many shoes as last time. Just not a ton of stuff. But they have done restocks during past online outlet events. Perhaps they’ll do that again this time? I have no inside info here. This is just a hope. Code is FINALSALE for access.
BONUS II Nordstrom: Anniversary Sale runs through 8/4
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Non-Iron Solid Dress Shirt – $35.90 ($49.50)
- 1901 Ballard Slim Fit Stretch Chino Pants – $38.90 ($59.50)
- Nordstrom Tech-Smart Slim Fit Stretch Wool Travel Trousers – $84.90 ($129)
- Nordstrom Bradley Chelsea Boot – $79.90 ($124.95)
NOT clearance. Mainly new items that have been marked down in advance of the season ahead. Lots of year round stuff too. Still going strong. Picks above have been limited to stuff from Nordy’s in-house brands (which are really darn good quite frankly), and like everything else they sell, it all ships and returns free of charge. Full picks here.
Also worth a mention:
- Club Monaco: Extra 40% off sale styles.
- DROP: The Bambino Small Seconds Automatic is back for $139, but no champagne dial. Review here.
- Jomers: They’ve got some USA milled Cone Denim 99% cotton / 1% spandex Slim Fit Jeans (Made in Egypt) going for $38. Don’t think it’s selvedge, but, it’s a chance to get some US Cone Denim after they shut the factory down.
- Ledbury: Up to 60% off during their summer sale.