Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – EXPRESS 40% off, Nordy Cardmember Anniversary Picks, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

Remember last year when it was nothing but “The Dogs of Amazon” because their site crashed? Good times. Fingers crossed that doesn’t happen again this year. Full Dappered-specific picks (y’know, clothes and shoes and watches and stuff) coming ASAP (this is basically me right now). UPDATE: Here’s the post. Got any Prime Day tips? Send those in to joe@dappered.com Remember, for the Prime Day deals you have to be a member of Amazon Prime, but that’s already the case with their exclusive in-house brands like Goodthreads and Buttoned Down.

So you have to be a cardmember to get early access, but I’ve heard from some of you guys, and it seems like a good chunk of you are. Want to see our picks early? Head here for the super secret early run down of what we think is the best of the best from the sale. Not a cardmember? Head back this way Friday when we’ll have additional picks and a full post on the homepage.

Has Express made a competitor to the BR Core Temp? The description for those 365 Comfort Stretch+ chinos says the fabric is: “moisture-wicking, thermal-regulating stretch fabric for year-round comfort.” Cotton poly spandex blend. Interesting. The chambray trim around the waist band is an interesting choice, but, hey… most of us would wear a belt.

This… appears to be just about exclusion free? Which is very, very rare for Old Navy. Everyone trying to ride that Amazon Prime Day momentum today I guess. Head here for the review of those Tech 5-pockets, and head here for more info on the all-temp jeans on the right.

Ooh. Hello. Made in the USA, well crafted, timeless sunglasses in a few different color-combos. Randolphs are nice shades. Not cheap, but cheaper here thanks to DROP. 52mm (smallish) 55mm (mediumish) 58mm (big) sizes available. Estimated ship date is August 5th.

Shameless name for the promotion. But shameless can work! Especially when they’re slinging their excellent tech-shorts for UNDER TWENTY BUCKS. That’ll do nicely.

As an independent mention aside from the Prime Day stuff, New Republic (Mark McNairy’s cheaper shoe brand) is now being carried on Amazon. Limited sizes, but, super fast shipping since they’re fulfilled by the Amazon machine. And that means if anything goes wrong/looks amiss on arrival, returns should be pretty easy.

Also worth a mention…