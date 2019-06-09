Sunday Steal Alert: J. Crew Goodyear Welted Cap Toe Oxfords for $107

Well that’s just silly.

These were a steal alert at $138. Now they’re down to $106.79 with the extra 40% off sale items code SUNNY. And they don’t even seem to be final sale. Almost all sizes available at post time, but that’ll probably change.

J. Crew has hit on hard times lately. There’s no doubt about that. Lots of turnover in leadership. The styles are getting less timelessly tempting (bucket hats! bucket hats everywhere!) and the quality on the men’s side, on the slide in recent times, doesn’t seem to be picking back up.

That doesn’t mean these simple cap toes aren’t still a steal at this price.

Sure they’re made in China, but they’re Italian leather, super soft, simple cap toes and they’re Goodyear Welted. Conservative without being stumpy. A little on the long and lean side, so if you’re a wide foot, steer clear.

J. Crew continues to boggle the mind. Just the “maple” color shown above, but, so what. That’s as wheelhouse as it gets. And they were featured in our best shoes under $200 post for good reason. I was pleasantly surprised at just under $200, and now they’re almost half that. Code SUNNY expires tomorrow, 6/10.

That’s all. Carry on. Back to prepping the tripod for tomorrow.