Steal Alert: J. Crew Goodyear Welted Cap Toe Oxfords for $138

NOTE: Code GOSHOP expires today, Monday, 5/13/19.

J. Crew has hit on hard times lately. There’s no doubt about that. Lots of turnover in leadership. The styles are getting less timelessly tempting (bucket hats! bucket hats everywhere!) and the quality on the men’s side, on the slide in recent times, doesn’t seem to be picking back up.

That doesn’t mean these Goodyear welted, simple cap toes aren’t still a steal at this price.

Shown here in maple (also at top of post), burnished sienna, and black.

Now down to DSW glued-shoe prices with the extra 30% off code. Doesn’t appear to be final sale yet. Lots of colors to pick from. And they were featured in our best shoes under $200 post for good reason. I was pleasantly surprised at under $200, and now they’re way under $200. Goodyear welted. Very soft and pliable Italian leather uppers. Conservative without being stumpy. A little on the long and lean side, so if you’re a wide foot, steer clear.

The reviewers on the J. Crew site don’t seem to be impressed, but… that’s no surprise. At this point, J. Crew feels like Nickelback. People can’t help but rip on them. It’s become tired, cliched, internet sport. Doesn’t mean certain selections can’t do a job. (Gym playlist, guilty pleasure fellas. Don’t lie. You’ve got some sleaze on your playlist too.) But seriously. These shoes are better than $138.60. Especially considering you can return the darn things. These shoes, and their price, seem to reflect a certain 21st century internet shopping phenomenon. I don’t know when we got so entitled to absolute perfection. Especially when it comes to shoes.

That’s all. Carry on.