Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic 52% off, $40 Kent Wang Shades, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

(by outfit, moving left to right)

No that’s not 60% off. It’s 52% off (100 x .6 = 60. 60 x .8 = 48) Which is still about as good as it gets (friends and family = 50% off) BUT, there are lots of exclusions. So, that’s kinda a bummer. And most core temp is excluded. D’oh. But still. A very good deal overall. Don’t forget that code STYLE at checkout for the extra 20% off. And check out the graphic above. That’s basically four style scenarios in one teeny tripod graphic. It’s also proof that Banana Republic does a lot of things right. Full review and more how to wear it for the suede loafers can be found here.

Last day for their Father’s Day sale guys. Being that yesterday was Father’s Day, this already feels like they’re going into overtime. Not as big as their Anniversary Sale from back in May, but, still solid savings. Plus, none of the 2nds quality tomfoolery here. All first quality and ships/returns for free. Free 2 day shipping on orders of $250+.

Kent Wang is known for their polos and excellent neckties. And now perhaps these? Almost two thousand of these things have been sold through DROP. This is the latest run. Two size here: 47mm and 50mm. Those aren’t real big. Best for medium to smaller faces. Estimated ship date is July 3rd.

Hey look! It’s those Cole Haan sneakers again! I know you’re sick of seeing them. But thankfully, one of our contributors has ordered a pair for a full review so we can get that out of the way and then, stop mentioning them. Probably. Oh, and it looks like Mercanti Fiorentini is starting to move slowly away from their chisel toe last? Those new double monks look rounder up front.

The Pick: Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 Hiking Boot – $164.98 ($220)

Nifty. Now, it’s not boot season, but if you’re a hiker or a scrambler than, well, it’s never not boot season. And Danner has you covered in terms of “real” boots, as well as boot-sneaker hybrids that are oddly functional, comfortable, and might even convince the most hardened outdoors-man to give em’ a shot. Full review of the Vertigo 917 Goldrush can be found here.

Also worth a mention…