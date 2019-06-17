Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – Banana Republic 52% off, $40 Kent Wang Shades, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Banana Republic: 40% off + additional 20% off w/ STYLE
(by outfit, moving left to right)
- Slim Italian Wool-Cotton Blazer – $191.04 ($398)
- Aiden Slim Rapid Movement Chino – $47.04 ($98)
- Dellbrook Suede Loafer – $71.04 ($148) review here
- Slim Linen Blazer – $119.52 ($249)
- Athletic Tapered Traveler Pant – $47.04 ($98)
- Nyle Italian Suede Buck – $75.84 ($158)
- Slim Luxury-Touch Printed Polo – $23.76 ($49.50)
- Aiden Slim Rapid Movement Chino – $47.04 ($98)
- Nicklas Leather Sneaker – $61.44 ($128) review here
- Slim Luxury-Touch Polo – $23.76 ($49.50)
- Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim Jean – $61.92 ($129)
- Nicklas Suede Sneaker – $61.44 ($128)
No that’s not 60% off. It’s 52% off (100 x .6 = 60. 60 x .8 = 48) Which is still about as good as it gets (friends and family = 50% off) BUT, there are lots of exclusions. So, that’s kinda a bummer. And most core temp is excluded. D’oh. But still. A very good deal overall. Don’t forget that code STYLE at checkout for the extra 20% off. And check out the graphic above. That’s basically four style scenarios in one teeny tripod graphic. It’s also proof that Banana Republic does a lot of things right. Full review and more how to wear it for the suede loafers can be found here.
#2. Allen Edmonds: LAST DAY of their Father’s Day Sale
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $295 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $295 ($395)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $295 ($395)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $295 ($395)
- Nomad Chukka – $260 ($375)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $55 ($70)
- Korchmar Outpost Charcoal Twill Field Brief – $390 ($650)
- Korchmar Outpost Olive Twill Field Brief – $390 ($650)
Last day for their Father’s Day sale guys. Being that yesterday was Father’s Day, this already feels like they’re going into overtime. Not as big as their Anniversary Sale from back in May, but, still solid savings. Plus, none of the 2nds quality tomfoolery here. All first quality and ships/returns for free. Free 2 day shipping on orders of $250+.
#3. DROP: Kent Wang Polarized Sunglasses – $40 FINAL ($55)
Kent Wang is known for their polos and excellent neckties. And now perhaps these? Almost two thousand of these things have been sold through DROP. This is the latest run. Two size here: 47mm and 50mm. Those aren’t real big. Best for medium to smaller faces. Estimated ship date is July 3rd.
BONUS DSW: $10 off $49, $20 off $99, $60 off $199 w/ MAKINGMOVES
- Mercanti Fiorentini Double Monk Strap – $129.99 ($149.99)
- Kenneth Cole New York Wool Sneakers – $79.99 ($99.99)
- Aston Grey Saddle Oxford – $69.98 ($99.99)
- Cole Haan Grand Pro Turf Sneaker – $79.99 ($99.99)
Hey look! It’s those Cole Haan sneakers again! I know you’re sick of seeing them. But thankfully, one of our contributors has ordered a pair for a full review so we can get that out of the way and then, stop mentioning them. Probably. Oh, and it looks like Mercanti Fiorentini is starting to move slowly away from their chisel toe last? Those new double monks look rounder up front.
BONUS II Huckberry: 25% off select Danners (exp 6/17)
The Pick: Danner x Huckberry Vertigo 917 Hiking Boot – $164.98 ($220)
Nifty. Now, it’s not boot season, but if you’re a hiker or a scrambler than, well, it’s never not boot season. And Danner has you covered in terms of “real” boots, as well as boot-sneaker hybrids that are oddly functional, comfortable, and might even convince the most hardened outdoors-man to give em’ a shot. Full review of the Vertigo 917 Goldrush can be found here.
Also worth a mention…
- Brooks Brothers: Their Semi-Annual Sale is still going on. 4 Dress Shirts – $46 / per (reg. $92 per, $368 for all 4) TWO Made in the USA 1818 Suits for $1399 (reg. $998 – $1298 per), etc.
- Allen Edmonds: Extra 20% off clearance, no code necessary.
- Suitsupply: They’ve dropped their entry level price on some of their “Blue Line” suits to $359. Still half canvas. Still nice Italian wools.
- Club Monaco: Extra 30% off Sale Styles.
- Ledbury: 20% off w/ SUMMER20
- FormFunctionForm: 20% off w/ FFFingSummerEscape (can’t stack with the 40% off SimpliFFFy Sale products)
- Spier and Mackay: Their Peak Lapel, Navy Tuxedos are back. $546 for the jacket & pant set.