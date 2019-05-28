Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free Extended, New Suitsupply suits for $359, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Suitsupply: New $359 “Blue Line” Options
- Napoli Fit Italian Wool Navy Suit – $359
- Napoli Fit Italian Wool Grey Check Suit – $359
- Napoli Fit Italian Wool Mid Blue Suit – $359
- Napoli Fit Italian Wool Dark Gray Stripe Suit – $359
No, the “blue line” isn’t limited to suits that are the color blue. It’s their entry level line with suits of all colors (and some patterns too). And they just quietly, (very quietly?) lowered the price on some of these, substantially. Still half canvas. Still nice Italian wools. Still ships and returns for free. But now forty bucks less. Nice work outta them!
#2. B.R.: 40% off NO BR MERCH EXCLUSIONS + Extra 10% off + Free 3-5 Day Ship on $100+ w/ BRSHIP
- Core Temp Chinos – $52.92 ($98)
- Core Temp 9″ Slim Short – $37.53 ($69.50)
- Slim Italian Wool-Cotton Blazer – $214.92 ($398)
- Core Temp BLAZER – $134.46 ($249)
- Slim Fly-Weight Traveler Pant – $52.92 ($98)
- Original Slim Traveler Pant – $53.10 ($98.50)
- White Athletic Tapered Rapid Movement Denim Jean – $69.66 ($129)
One more day. Extended. So now’s the time to get core-temp for effectively 46% off (100 x .6 x .9) before they go back to excluding it. Lots of colors to pick from too (that’s the color squares in the graphic up there). Cardmembers still get an additional 10% off all of that with BRCARD.
#3. Allen Edmonds: Up to $150 off during Father’s Day Sale
- McAllister Wingtip Oxford – $295 ($395)
- St. John’s Double Monk Strap – $295 ($395)
- Carlyle Plain Toe Oxford – $295 ($395)
- Cornwallis Dress Oxford – $295 ($395)
- Nomad Chukka – $260 ($375)
- Cedar Shoe Valet – $55 ($70)
Not as “big” as their anniversary sale, but there’s more than a couple tempting models now under $300. And remember, these should be first quality shoes. So, free shipping and returns if you don’t like em’ upon arrival. Twas a late, late addition to the hoedown, so, adding it here in case you missed it.
BONUS Target’s now doing wool blend suits?
- “Choice” Suit in 63% Polyester, 18% Rayon, 17% Wool, 2% Spandex blend – $119.98
- “Signature” Suit in 51% Wool, 47% Polyester, 2% Spandex blend – $149.98
$150 is a pretty good price for a suit that’s at least half wool, but… I dunno. With places like Spier & Mackay and Suitsupply offering REALLY nice all wool suits, with a half canvas that’ll form to your torso over time, for plenty fair prices (low to mid $300s most of the time).. these Target suits could not be worth it. And yes, something can not be worth it when it’s half the price of something else. Still, haven’t seen them in person yet. Will effort an in-person soon.
BONUS II Hautelook: Tissot Event
- PRS 516 Swiss Automatic 45mm – $524.97 ($1050)
- Carson Performance 80 Swiss Automatic – $294.97 ($595)
- Ladies 33mm PR 100 Powermatic 80 – $294.97 ($595) or, for a smaller dude/someone who really likes smaller/more classically sized watches?
Not a bad little flash sale, despite lots of misinformation in the item names. LOTS of automatics labeled as “Swiss Quartz.” Which is… weird. Plenty of quartz in the sale too, but it’s not all quartz. Anyway, Hautelook is owned by Nordstrom, so if something is amiss, customer service should be on point to help you out. I really dig that powermatic 80, especially under $300. Full review here. Sizes above are NOT to scale. Because I’m not that talented.
BONUS III Nordstrom: Half-Yearly is still going on
- Nordstrom Signature 58% Cashmere, 42% Linen Sweater – $89.49 ($179)
- Nordstrom Trim Fit Mélange Sport Coat – $149.49 ($299)
- Nordstrom Athletic Fit Textured Chinos – $44.75 ($89.50)
- Nordstrom Vincent Plain Toe Derby – $83.71 ($124.95)
Still going strong. Unlike most of the other long weekend sales, this thing runs through this week and through the weekend. Doesn’t end until Monday June 3rd. Picks above are some personal favs from what hasn’t sold out quite yet. (Personal as in, I might grab ’em if I hadn’t put myself in a personal spending time out for a bit. I think my credit card was on the verge of combustion over the last week or so.) Full picks can be found here if you don’t want to scroll through 80+ pages.
BONUS IV J. Crew Factory: 60% – 70% off + Free shipping AND extra 50% off clearance w/ SUMMERSALE
The Steal Pick: Flex Chino Sportcoat – $50
Men’s suiting is excluded of course, but that flex chino sportcoat is NOT. A warning: Pictured above is the ol’ flex chino sportcoat in their Thompson fit from a couple years back. Guessing this thing is close to identical, if not identical. And if it is? Fifty bucks is pretty incredible. Ships free too with SUMMERSALE
Also worth a mention…
- Mr. Porter: One of their rare sales has launched. Lots of high fashion stuff there.
- GAP: 40% off everything, no exclusions w/ READY + Extra 10% off w/ COOL
- Suitsupply: Their Black Tie Package is back, in time for wedding season.
- J. Crew: They extended their offer from over the weekend. 40% off select full price + up to an extra 60% off sale styles with WEEKEND. Exclusions abound though.