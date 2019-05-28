Tuesday Men’s Sales Tripod – BR Exclusion Free Extended, New Suitsupply suits for $359, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

No, the “blue line” isn’t limited to suits that are the color blue. It’s their entry level line with suits of all colors (and some patterns too). And they just quietly, (very quietly?) lowered the price on some of these, substantially. Still half canvas. Still nice Italian wools. Still ships and returns for free. But now forty bucks less. Nice work outta them!

One more day. Extended. So now’s the time to get core-temp for effectively 46% off (100 x .6 x .9) before they go back to excluding it. Lots of colors to pick from too (that’s the color squares in the graphic up there). Cardmembers still get an additional 10% off all of that with BRCARD.

Not as “big” as their anniversary sale, but there’s more than a couple tempting models now under $300. And remember, these should be first quality shoes. So, free shipping and returns if you don’t like em’ upon arrival. Twas a late, late addition to the hoedown, so, adding it here in case you missed it.

$150 is a pretty good price for a suit that’s at least half wool, but… I dunno. With places like Spier & Mackay and Suitsupply offering REALLY nice all wool suits, with a half canvas that’ll form to your torso over time, for plenty fair prices (low to mid $300s most of the time).. these Target suits could not be worth it. And yes, something can not be worth it when it’s half the price of something else. Still, haven’t seen them in person yet. Will effort an in-person soon.

Not a bad little flash sale, despite lots of misinformation in the item names. LOTS of automatics labeled as “Swiss Quartz.” Which is… weird. Plenty of quartz in the sale too, but it’s not all quartz. Anyway, Hautelook is owned by Nordstrom, so if something is amiss, customer service should be on point to help you out. I really dig that powermatic 80, especially under $300. Full review here. Sizes above are NOT to scale. Because I’m not that talented.

Still going strong. Unlike most of the other long weekend sales, this thing runs through this week and through the weekend. Doesn’t end until Monday June 3rd. Picks above are some personal favs from what hasn’t sold out quite yet. (Personal as in, I might grab ’em if I hadn’t put myself in a personal spending time out for a bit. I think my credit card was on the verge of combustion over the last week or so.) Full picks can be found here if you don’t want to scroll through 80+ pages.

The Steal Pick: Flex Chino Sportcoat – $50

Men’s suiting is excluded of course, but that flex chino sportcoat is NOT. A warning: Pictured above is the ol’ flex chino sportcoat in their Thompson fit from a couple years back. Guessing this thing is close to identical, if not identical. And if it is? Fifty bucks is pretty incredible. Ships free too with SUMMERSALE

Also worth a mention…