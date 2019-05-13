The Dappered Space: From Style Scenario to Styled Study

The Dappered Space is a series designed to help guys apply the sense of personal style they’ve developed to the space they inhabit. Watch for articles on furniture and decor sales & picks, advice on how to style a room or work space, and tackling creating a space that reflects your own (and perhaps a significant other’s) personal tastes. We’ll suggest items that can be sourced online, but always keep in mind that deals can be found at consignment and thrift stores, local stores with floor models, discount stores, and even yard sales.

Not long ago we got a request to update an article published in 2017 called “10 Upgrades for the Stylish Study.” While that is yet to be done, we thought we’d tackle putting together a stylish study based on a Style Scenario from just a few weeks back.

Utilizing our annual Spring Temptation Style Roundup, this style scenario was created based on a dressed up occasion. It provided the perfect palate to base a study off of. We did do a swap though, and utilized much more black than charcoal in the styled study, but we think it works. Without further ado…

The Desk: Threshold Campaign Desk in Midtone – $149.99. This won’t be a desk you’ll be passing down through the generations, but for a hundred and fifty dollar desk, it has high marks in Target reviews. Simple, with a little bit of storage. Not the deepest desk, but will work well for a smaller study.

The Lamp: Cresswell Lighting Articulating Antique Brass and Black Metal Desk Lamp – $41.56. The black and brass give this affordable little lamp an art deco feel. This one is sold by Wal Mart, but there are also plenty of similar options on Amazon.

The Chair: Belleze Mid-Century Swivel Office Computer Task Executive Desk Chair in Black – $112.66. Mixing a little modern with traditional here. Interior style and design as of late has moved away from complete matchy-matchy into more of an intentional mixed bag. Doing this allows multiple elements that reflects a person’s taste to come into play.

The Rug: Mod Desert 5’x7′ Outdoor Rug in Neutral – $62.99. Why an outdoor rug? First, they’re typically cheaper than an indoor rug. And second, outdoor rugs have really low pile, if any pile, so you can actually roll a desk chair on them. This particular rug went out of stock between the time of writing and publishing this, but there are plenty of other black/white outdoor rug options from Target, and you can find plenty of options at Amazon as well.

The Shelving: Danya B Three Tier Industrial Pipe Wall Shelf – $84.76 w/ ESCAPE ($168). Industrial, although a bit overplayed at the moment, is such an easy way to put a masculine bent on decor. This shelving unit will do just that. Just a warning, although sold through Macy’s, this is shipped directly from the vendor and has to be returned by mail to the vendor (no in-store returns). Keep that packaging material until you know you’re happy with the product. On sale often.

The Bookends: SatisInside Modern Reinforced Metal Retractable Bookends in Navy – $11.99. Finally getting the blue of the watch face incorporated here. Retractable bookends are handy because the weight of your books can’t slide an end out of place. Keeps things nice and tidy.

The Desk/Shelves Decor: Mini Artificial Plants with Special Golden Can Pot – $23.99. Special golden can pot? That’s some stellar marketing right there. Kidding aside, yes, these are a little cheesy. But sometimes having a motivational saying in easy view can work wonders for your mindset.

The Art: “White Out” Original 36″x36″ Landscape Painting – $369. Finally pulling in lighter grey tones and mixing in some green as a nod to the tie in the Style Scenario this is based on. This is a chunk of money, but sometimes it’s just nice to directly support an artist.