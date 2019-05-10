Steal Alert: Spier and Mackay Anniversary Sale Top 10

Heads up: This code BIRTHDAY also stacks with any active bundle/multi-buy discounts, their sale section, etc.

Spier and Mackay has been around for nine years. And to one up that number, they’re knocking ten percent off their entire site through the weekend. Now, Spier just doesn’t run a lot of sales. Probably because their margins have to be super skinny. Making a bunch of nice wool, softer shoulder, timeless lapel, half canvas suits for well under $400 (and sportcoats for even less) can’t be the easiest thing in the world.

Our top ten picks are as follows. Remember, if it’s your FIRST suit or sportcoat purchase, they’ll cover shipping both ways. If it’s not, you’re on the hook for returns. If you’d like fit perspectives, head here for how their slim fits fit, and head here for how their contemporary fits fit.

Listen, I know summer is fast approaching and it’s all linen this and light colors that and everyone and their mother is wearing a big Hawaiian print shirt on instagram. But a guy still has to have a good looking suit for the important stuff (or, for some of us, the not so important stuff). And charcoal (more versatile than you may think), navy, or mid-gray has to be at the top of your suit purchase priority list. There’s no better value out there than these. Half canvas. Really nice wool. Great attention to detail. Timeless lapels and shoulder pads that won’t leave you looking like you stole your dad’s suit. These have got a ton going for them. And the fact that they’re now going for what J. Crew Factory usually charges for their fused Thompson line? That’s absurd. In a good way. For you. For the uninitiated, those little white “x” threads at the lapel are called “tacking.” And along with the rear vents in the jacket, you’re supposed to carefully remove them with a scissors on arrival.

Navy blazers are hugely versatile, but a lot can go wrong in terms of styling. This gets everything right. Modern but still timeless. No silly gold buttons, but patch pockets and the hopsack, lightweight, crisp wool fabric keeps it from looking like an orphaned suit jacket. Half canvas. Soft shoulders. Super 110s merino. Just quarter lined in the back for extra breathability. Available in either slim or contemporary fits.

Spier does warm weather seasonality really well. Of course, they do cold weather seasonality really well too, but, wear one of their tweed numbers in the summer heat and you might end up in a puddle of your own sweat. Anyway, back to the warm weather sportcoats. Lots of fabric options. Lots of colors. Lots of patterns and textures too. Too many to list here.

Those collars. Damn. Those are nice. And the shade of light blue is nothing but perfect. Three fits to pick from here: extra slim, slim, and contemporary. 100% Egyptian cotton.

Not gonna be as versatile as the navy or charcoal that we led this post with, BUT… it’s summer time. And a dark charcoal suit is gonna look a bit outta place at an outdoor wedding. So, consider a lighter blue or lighter gray, and wear the hell out of it during the warmer months. Really love the patch pockets on the light blue option above.

One of the rare times that something “patchy” is good. Very good. For those who want to lean a bit more traditional/casual with their navy blazer, but don’t want to go full yacht club. Triple patch pocket here. Super soft, unpadded shoulders.

Really nice. Not polarized, but the feel and finish is really quite impressive. They feel like the price should have a “1” in front of the rest of the numbers. Hits that rare mid-price-point between gas station garbage shades and super luxury sunglasses. Full review here.

Easy to dress up or down, and the two shades above would look more than fine in the cooler months as well. Just quarter lined in the back. Also available in slim or contemporary fit.

For those who prefer their polos 100% cotton with great buttons and a collar that won’t stray. More than a few color options to pick from.

Side tabs! Feel free to ditch that heavy leather belt (or heck, even a lightweight belt) in favor of side tabs. 55% Cotton / 45% linen blend fabric. Sharp as hell. Sizing is a bit scattered.

The 10% off sitewide code BIRTHDAY at Spier and Mackay is set to expire on Sunday, 5/12.