New Bonobos Summer Arrivals, USA Made Camp Mocs, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Remember the eclipse? Seems like that 20% off code is still running strong at Bonobos. And their new… redesigned (?) light weight chinos are in. This might not please everyone. The redesign. Now 62% Cotton, 24% Polyester, 12% Rayon, 2% Spandex. I’m thinking these are gonna be like BR’s core temp. But UNLIKE the core temp, these come in more than just a slim fit. Athletic and straight fits are also available.

Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75. Meanwhile, hat tip to Brandon D. who sent in the heads up on how the long goodbye between Lands’ End and Sears might be quickening in pace.

From the artist website formerly known as Massdrop. Those are some spendy casual shoes. BUT, I know some of you guys are shoe hogs and you really appreciate well made footwear. Whether it’s dressed up stuff or super dressed down, as seen here. Made by Rancourt & Co. in Maine from Horween’s Chromexcel leather. Handstitched moccasin construction. Estimated ship date is July 10. Sizing suggestions are as follows: If you plan on wearing normal or no socks, consider sizing down a half size from your usual dress size. If you plan on wearing thick socks, stick with your true size. Oak Street recommends a snug fit, as the shoes will stretch to conform to your feet.

Not on sale, yet (thinking end of summer half-yearly), but still worth a mention. Big fans of Nordstrom around these parts. While other department stores are barfing all over themselves in the 21st century, Nordstrom continues to crush it in terms of style and service. Above items are all from their in-house, exclusive lines, just in for spring & summer. Efforting some in person reviews here. And since it’s Uncle Nordy, it all ships and returns for free.

Just discovered these. Sure, they’re the super basic Woodlore model with the looped cord instead of the carved out hand grab, but they’re prime fulfilled, a great basic if you’re into shoes, and made in the USA. Want a slightly nicer option? Head to Lord & Taylor and use the code MOM to drop the aforementioned carved out hand grip model to $14.99. But those don’t ship free, unless you have the Shoprunner service. Big thanks to Brandon D. for the tip!

Also worth a mention: