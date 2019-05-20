Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Suitsupply, Brooks Brothers Shirt Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.
#1. Brooks Brothers: Four Shirts for $199 (reg. $92 per)
It’s a great day if you’re a fan of Brooks Brothers and their Non-Iron dress shirts. Lots of fits, colors, styles, etc. And it’s NOT just clearance stuff. There’s wheelhouse whites and blues and stripes and checks in there too. Same deal applies to their sport shirts as well, if you’re looking for something more casual with a button down collar. Deals don’t expires until 5/28.
#2. Suitsupply: Even more new Warm Weather Arrivals
- Havana Fit Silk Linen Sportcoat – $599
- Lazio Fit Wool/Linen Windowpane Suit – $499
- Dark Brown Merino Wool Polo – $79
- Havana Fit Wool/Silk/Linen Sportcoat – $499
- Havana Fit Wool/Linen/Silk/Cashsmere Sportcoat – $499 shown at top of post
With the unofficial start to summer happening this upcoming weekend, and the huge retail crush that accompanies it, we’re gonna be spending a lot of time covering sales and promos here over the next few days. So, might as well feature a brand that doesn’t do sales and promos (aside from their two online outlet sales per year, but the summer one doesn’t happen usually until July). Everything ships and returns for free. And man… that windowpane lazio fit wool/linen suit? That is something else.
#3. Spier & Mackay: 20% off Ts, Polos, Sweatshirts, Khakis, Sunglasses w/ SUNNYDAYS
- 100% Long Staple Cotton Pique Polos – $24 ($30)
- 2 Ply Egyptian Cotton Casual Trousers – $38.40 ($48)
- Acetate Sunglasses in Round Tortoise – $54.40 ($68)
Twenty percent is quite good for Spier & Mackay, since they don’t artificially mark stuff up just to mark it down. Full review of those sweet sunglasses can be found here. Size on the polo above is a large on 5’10″/200. Code SUNNYDAYS expires today, 5/20.
BONUS Target: Select Goodfellow & Co Items on Sale (tees, shorts, etc)
- Goodfellow & Co Linden Flat Front Chino Shorts in 7″, 9″, or 10.5″ – $15 ($19.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Standard Fit Short Sleeve V-Neck T-Shirt – $8 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Solid Standard Fit Short Sleeve Crew T-Shirt – $8 ($9.99)
- Goodfellow & Co Regular Fit Short Sleeve Henley Shirt – $10 ($12.99)
Nothing earth shattering here, but the already quite affordable just got even cheaper. Big fan of those short sleeve henleys.
BONUS II Lands’ End: 40% off Full Price w/ FLAG & 6398
- Slim Fit Stretch Wool Patterned Year’rounder Trousers – $65.40 ($109)
- Tailored Fit Half-Canvas Italian Wool Blazer – $179.40 ($299)
- Volley Swim Trunks in 8″ Print or Solid, or 6″ Print – $23.97 ($39.95)
- Tailored Fit Comfort First Cotton Oxford Sport Coat & Matching Pant – $149.37 ($248.95)
- Lands’ End Tailored Fit Stretch Chino Suit and Pants – $149.37 ($169) seen here
- Lands’ End Tailored Fit Year’rounder Suit Jacket – $137.40 w/ ($229)
Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.
Also worth a mention…
- Allen Edmonds: They still have their Fifth Avenue, first quality, all colors, available for $299
- Suitsupply: Their Black Tie Package is back, in time for wedding season. You get the tux, shirt, bow tie, AND shoes, for $799. It’s not cheap, but the savings are tangible. Buy each item separately and it all runs $1042.
- UNIQLO: Select Long Weekend Savings. Nothing huge here. But, some savings on linen shirts if that’s what you’re after.
- Just a Reminder: We’ll be hitting coverage of the long weekend sales, hard, over the next few days. So if it seems a little thin now, at the start of the week, its because most places are holding off until we get closer to the weekend. If you’ve got a tip on a sale, send those in to joe@dappered.com