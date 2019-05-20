Monday Men’s Sales Tripod – New Suitsupply, Brooks Brothers Shirt Deals, & More

The Thursday Handfuls are great, but what if Monday (or Tuesday) rolls around and there are a few sales that can’t wait til the weekend? You’ll find three of the best, with a few picks from each, to start the week below.

It’s a great day if you’re a fan of Brooks Brothers and their Non-Iron dress shirts. Lots of fits, colors, styles, etc. And it’s NOT just clearance stuff. There’s wheelhouse whites and blues and stripes and checks in there too. Same deal applies to their sport shirts as well, if you’re looking for something more casual with a button down collar. Deals don’t expires until 5/28.

With the unofficial start to summer happening this upcoming weekend, and the huge retail crush that accompanies it, we’re gonna be spending a lot of time covering sales and promos here over the next few days. So, might as well feature a brand that doesn’t do sales and promos (aside from their two online outlet sales per year, but the summer one doesn’t happen usually until July). Everything ships and returns for free. And man… that windowpane lazio fit wool/linen suit? That is something else.

Twenty percent is quite good for Spier & Mackay, since they don’t artificially mark stuff up just to mark it down. Full review of those sweet sunglasses can be found here. Size on the polo above is a large on 5’10″/200. Code SUNNYDAYS expires today, 5/20.

Nothing earth shattering here, but the already quite affordable just got even cheaper. Big fan of those short sleeve henleys.

Not as good as their “50% off 1 item” deals, but… you can buy more than one thing! Great for buying suit separates, and being able to get a decent discount on more than one item makes it much more likely for you to trip the free shipping threshold, now that they jacked that up from $50 to $75.

Also worth a mention…