The Podcast Playlist – April 2019

As much as this website encourages people to disconnect, podcasts are one of those things that are an exception to that rule. They’re incredible. And they can make the mundane (doing laundry, riding the bus, ironing or shining shoes) nothing short of extraordinary. Each month our resident podcast connoisseur, Dave I., finds three podcasts worth your time and ears.

The Guardian is a British daily newspaper and has been at the centre of some notable worldwide news stories. A few of these notable breaking news stories include the 2016 investigation in to the Panama Papers and the 2013 revelation of the metadata collection by the Obama administration as detailed by whistleblower Edward Snowden. Today in Focus is a daily podcast brought to you by The Guardian, so there’s no fear of ‘fake news’ here. The podcast provides a deeper analysis of the stories making headlines, and helps the listener understand what is actually happening. Examples include the April 4, 2019 story concerning Brexit, the March 27, 2019 story on the Mueller report & the impact on the Trump administration, and an intriguing story on February 7, 2019 about Cystic fibrosis and the impact of expensive medicine on health. Done in very manageable 20 minute segments, Today in Focus is perfect for anyone wanting to stay current with world events.

The Moth is a podcast dedicated to non-fiction and personal storytelling. Through a mix of every day people and some notable authors/actors/public speakers, the stories cover a wide range of topics. Each podcast is focused on a theme and features anywhere from three to five different speakers. Podcasts are recorded from live Moth events held around world and new episodes are released once week. Notable speakers at Moth events include Salman Rushdie, Margaret Cho, Christopher Hitchens, George Plimpton, and Molly Ringwald. What sets the Moth apart from other storytelling podcasts is the sincerity of the speakers and the no-frills approach to recording the stories. No sound effects. No gimmicks. Just the storyteller, a microphone, and the audience.

Claiming to be the most downloaded sports podcast of all time, The Bill Simmons Podcast is a great place to turn to for the sports fan craving some ‘behind the scenes’ insight. Hosted by Bill Simmons, what makes the podcast interesting is the range of guests Bill has on the show to discuss sports. Previous co-hosts include actor/director Ben Stiller, former NBA player Chris Bosh, author Chuck Klosterman, and comedian Bill Hader among many other well known sports and entertainment personalities. Episodes clock in anywhere from 70 – 120 minutes and come out three to five times a week. So there is a significant time commitment involved with listening to a complete episode. That said, it is possible to pick and chose episodes based on interests and not miss a beat. Perfect for those long commutes to help pass the time.

About the author: Dave I. has been a Dappered reader for several years. His interest in fashion started with shoes and expanded to encompass watches, suits, and general men’s style. When not thinking about his next purchase he can be found enjoying a pint of locally brewed craft beer.