The Allen Edmonds Massdrop Chukka is back, 40% off EXPRESS, & More – The Thurs. Men’s Sales Handful

Sales that deserve some attention heading into the weekend or a bit earlier. Might not be some massive once a year event, but still worth a look. Those are what make up these handfuls. Five of the better sales, one for each finger, are below, plus bonus sales if need be. Included are a few picks worth pointing out.

Two things can be true. First, I love my AE Massdrop Chukkas. And second, I’m almost hesitant to recommend them this go around. Why? For a few reasons.

They continue to be final sale (but that’s Massdrop for you). The new ownership at Allen Edmonds appears, at least if you believe a lot of online reviews, to be less concerned with quality than the previous ownership. That’s not good, especially if the things are final sale. Also, the “snuff” shade, which is the perfect rich shade of medium brown to many, is weirdly unavailable this time. Yet they feature it prominently in their marketing images for this drop? The hell? And finally, the estimated ship date? It’s not till BLOODY AUGUST 8th.

So yeah. That’s quite the combination. Four months is a long friggin’ time to wait for shoes that are final sale, not available in the most popular color, and could cause you a headache if they show up and aren’t up to the quality we’ve all come to expect from AE. Want an alternative in the lightest “sand” shade? Try the Nomad in “Bone.” It’s less ($225) AND it’s not final sale.

The Pick: Regular or Slim Fit Luxe Touch Polos – $22.25 – $24.75 ($44.50 – $49.50)

Sadly, the core temp chinos are NOT getting the half off cut, but they are getting the 40% off. Lots of their other chinos, and their luxe touch polos ARE getting the half off. Just the usual reminder that some guys seem to shrink these in the wash. Some of us have had better luck. Little to no exclusions here. Just leather, suede, silk, and 100% cashmere stuff. No codes here. Discount happens at checkout.

Huge thanks to reader Graham S. for the tip here. I can’t remember the last time J. Crew Factory included suits in a promo or sale. Maybe Black Friday/Cyber Monday? Anyway, their worsted wool Thompson suits are now down to $218 (normally around $299 with the regular “on sale” price.) Sold as separates, so don’t forget to grab the pants as well. Why $218 when the normal price is $299? Because JCF plays a bit of a pricing game. Their suits are usually “valued at” $436, which is kinda absurd considering Spier and Mackay and Suitsupply make half-canvas, really nice wool suits starting under $400, but then those JCF suits are marked down to $299. So when they run a half off everything sale, back the JCF suits go to $436 (which they’re never at) and THEN get marked down. Still, $218 for JCF Thompson is pretty decent.

Just about as good as Land’s End gets, but it’s still limited to just one item. So getting to the $75 free shipping threshold might be tough on some smaller purchases. Still, half off is good. Quite good. Also, nice code.

They call ’em the 72-hour because you can wear them for three days straight, they’ll still be comfortable, and you won’t stink like a dead marmot. (Speaking of marmots, did you know that marmots and marmosets are WAY different? And that marmosets exhibit chimerism due to their twinsiness? I guess fraternal twins in marmosets are super common, and they often swap blood in the womb. Crazy.) These shirts are mainly super-comfortable, lightweight, temperature regulating merino wool, with just enough nylon woven in so you can machine wash them. They aren’t cheap, but they are amazing. Huge fan of their short sleeve henleys. They also make polos now too. Also, if you want to watch a video of them putting the tees to a test (and random people smelling the dudes from Huckberry to see if the shirts really do have anti-stink properties) head here.

Spring sale is underway, but a lot of stuff has already sold out and/or gotten short on sizes since it launched. Above is what I’m thinking is the best of what’s left. Full picks here if you want them.

Heading into the warm weather season, EXPRESS seems to have, oddly enough, more than a few pieces inspired by classic (if not straight up retro) menswear. Avoid the logos kids. Stick with the unbranded stuff, as shown in the picks above. Those piped performance polos look darn near perfect. Efforting an in person soon. 40% off just about everything ends tomorrow, 3/29.

Still going on, still going strong. Full picks can be found here.

Also worth a mention: